Want more diverse attorneys? More firms focus on the pre-law pipeline

(Reuters) - Steptoe & Johnson is the latest law firm to expand its diversity efforts to target aspiring lawyers before they ever set foot on a law school campus.

The firm’s new Steptoe Pre-Law Fellowship, launched this month, brings on three recent college graduates with an interest in law as full-time employees for two years, letting them see first-hand the work that lawyers do and what the life of a lawyer is like.

“The goal of the program is to enhance the firm’s lawyer pipeline, particularly our pipeline of candidates from under-represented groups such as women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, persons with disabilities, first-generation lawyers, and first-generation Americans,” said Steptoe’s chief diversity officer and chief legal talent officer Shauna Bryce in an announcement of the program. “We hope fellows will go on to law school, return as summer associates, and ultimately join the firm as full-time associates.”

Fellows will spend their first year working in the firm’s legal talent department or another operational department, before moving into a new department or practice group in their second year. They will have the opportunity to shadow lawyers, meet with partners, and participate in parts of the firm’s summer associate program.

Traditionally, law firm student diversity initiatives have focused on would-be lawyers already in law school, particularly 1Ls. But the slow progress on law student and lawyer diversity is prompting more firms and legal organizations to think about how to expand the pipeline of diverse students considering and pursuing a law degree.

“I wouldn’t say it is a real trend yet, but I can see it becoming a trend,” Angela Winfield, chief diversity officer of the Law School Admission Council, said of programs such as Steptoe’s that target pre-law students. “And the reason is to make it to law school, you need to be thinking about it well before law school.”

Research bears that out. A 2018 study conducted by the Association of American Law Schools and Gallup found that 55% of law students first considered going to law school before arriving at college. And 35% of the surveyed law students said they first considered that career path before high school. But the data show that white law students were far more likely than their minority classmates to weigh a legal career prior to college.

Existing law firm pre-law pipeline programs take many forms. Some, such as Fried Frank’s Pre-Law Scholars Program and the Sidley Prelaw Scholars Program, help diverse aspiring attorneys prepare for the Law School Admission Test and navigate the application process. Firms including Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Proskauer Rose participate in a program called Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, which places pre-law students at top firms as summer interns. And many firms financially support programs such as Street Law that send lawyers to diverse high schools to teach students about the law and legal careers.

But Winfield said there is room to do more to expand law student diversity, which is a prerequisite for improving the diversity of the legal profession overall. Data from the American Bar Association show that minority students comprised fewer than a third of 1Ls in 2020.

Winfield, who is Black and legally blind, credits internships with lawyers during high school and college with helping her solidify her path to law school. She graduated from Cornell Law School in 2008 and went on to practice at Barclay Damon and to serve as the associate vice president for inclusion and workforce diversity at Cornell before joining the Law School Admission Council in May.

She said she hopes to meet with law firms over the coming year to discuss more ways to expand the law school diversity pipeline.

“I have been and will be reaching out to CEOs at law firms to begin to have these conversations about, ‘How do we work together so that when they are ready to hire, we’ve got a large pool of qualified, diverse talent ready to walk into those roles?’” she said. “The more we connect the pipeline from pre-law, the better we will be in the profession.”

