Wash. high court says judge’s bus ad cameo did not display bias

(Reuters) - The Washington Supreme Court said on Thursday that a King County Superior Court judge did not violate rules of judicial conduct when he appeared in a bus advertisement for his alma mater.

Judge David Keenan dodged a reprimand from the state's judicial commission, which had said his participation in the ad campaign for North Seattle College violated ethics rules on judges' impartiality and economic interests.

In the ad promoting enrollment at the nonprofit community college, a photo of Judge Keenan appeared next to the words, "A Superior Court Judge, David Keenan got into law in part to advocate for marginalized communities," according to the decision.

The judicial commission said in ruling on the 2019 ethics complaint against Keenan that he could be seen in the ad as favoring marginalized communities, therefore undermining "public confidence in the judiciary." The Supreme Court on Thursday said the ad simply "promotes respect for marginalized communities," per the ruling, and that an "objective, reasonable" person would not infer a bias on the judge's part.

The court also rejected the commission's decision that Keenan was helping to promote the economic interests of his former school.

The ruling said legal professionals may promote "nonprofit educational institutions that they credit for their success," to attract qualified people to the field.

Attorneys for Keenan declined to comment on the decision, and the Washington Commission for Judicial Conduct was not immediately reachable for comment.

The case is the matter of The Honorable David S. Keenan, Superior Court Judge for King County, Supreme Court of Washington, No. 201,996-0.

For Keenan: Theresa DeMonte and Pete Vial of McNaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren

For the commission: Steven Reisler of Steven A. Reisler PLLC

