Watched while working: Use of monitoring and AI in the workplace increases

Law Firms Outten & Golden LLP Follow















April 25, 2023 - The last several years have marked a seismic shift in workplace norms. First, while initially an emergent response to the Covid-19 pandemic, remote and hybrid work arrangements are undoubtedly here to stay, meaning that traditional in-person supervision of employees is no longer an option. Second, rapidly expanding and contracting market conditions have created the need for companies to make large-scale hiring and layoff decisions. Many employers have turned to evolving technologies to address these needs – the first through monitoring software and the second through the application of AI-directed decision-making. These trends raise serious concerns for executives and employees around privacy, discrimination, and the nature of work.

For years, employers in the private sector paid little attention to concerns about workplace privacy, as few laws prevented them from monitoring employees and their communications, whether electronic or otherwise. An employee's activities while using an employer's computer were largely unprotected by federal or state privacy laws.

Monitoring could take place so long as there was a valid business purpose for doing so: In Smyth v. Pillsbury Co., E.D. Pa. 1996, the court held that an employer could terminate an employee for sending unprofessional emails through the employer's system because the employee did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy even though the emails were sent from his computer at home and the employer had assured its employees that all e-mail communications would be confidential and privileged; in McLaren v. Microsoft Corp., Tx. Ct. App. 5th Dist., 1999, the court similarly held that an employee had no reasonable expectation of privacy in email messages transmitted over the employer's network that "were at some point accessible by a third-party." Moreover, the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986 provides that employer-provided computer systems and internet access are the property of the employer and as such the employer is free to monitor their use (including internet use, software downloads, documents or files stored on the computer, how many keystrokes typed per hour, etc.).

While lawmakers have begun to respond to employee privacy concerns over the last several years, and in recent months to the dangers inherent in artificial intelligence ("AI"), there remains no comprehensive federal privacy legislation, and technological advancements continue to outpace all legislative reforms.

Remote workers are being monitored by their employers at unprecedented rates; using methods from keystroke and computer activity monitoring, to video monitoring, and even eye tracking software (which tracks a user's eyes to show whether they are looking at the screen, and at which part of the screen they are looking), employers are increasingly employing monitoring software, oftentimes without the employee even knowing.

According to an Aug. 20, 2022, Wall Street Journal article, "Should Companies Track Workers With Monitoring Technology?" "before the pandemic roughly 30% of large employers used some form of employee monitoring, now 60% of larger employers are using these technologies to track at least some of their employees."

Many employees and privacy rights advocates see this as an unreasonable incursion into an employee's home, long considered to be their private sphere. The use of these technologies also raises questions about whether they monitor private activities, whether they discriminate against people with disabilities, and even whether they achieve the purported goal of increasing productivity.

However, even where the employer's use may violate state laws, since there is no comprehensive federal privacy law applicable to the private workplace, and since many remote employees work from different states (with different state laws governing privacy rights) challenging the aggressive use of these technologies on a class basis has been difficult, which has allowed employers to engage, unchecked, in employee monitoring.

An individual's expectation of privacy has not existed to date in the private workplace, even when that workplace is the individual's own home. While the sanctity of the home has long been a fundamental value in the U.S., the virtual reality of the home office is eroding that value.

For those employees whose workplaces use monitoring software, however, invasions of privacy may be less of an immediate concern than the questions these technologies raise about how work performance is valued and evaluated. Many employees have voiced concerns about the ways in which monitoring software drives behavior, with screen time valued as a positive performance attribute as opposed to work quality and substantive productivity. See e.g., Jodi Kantor and Arya Sundaram, "The Rise of the Worker Productivity Score," N.Y. Times (Aug. 14, 2022). For example, a tracking tool that calculates the time an employee works based on electronic activity alone will fail to acknowledge an employee's time spent on activities that do not involve their computer, such as reading printouts, making notes or calculations on paper and phone calls.

This may cause a monitored employee to prioritize working in ways that are valued by the monitoring over ways that are proven effective for their working style — focusing on "beating" the monitoring system — and sometimes on "cheating" it using simple electronics to keep their cursor in motion or leaving an object on their keyboard keys.

Alongside the increased use of monitoring technologies, employers have also drastically increased their use of AI in their HR functions, particularly in hiring and recruiting. In a 2018 survey by LinkedIn Talent Solutions, half of hiring managers and recruiting professionals identified data analytics as "very" or "extremely" important, but only 20% reported they had "mostly" or "completely" adopted its use in their hiring practices.

By early 2022, 64% of respondents to a survey by the Society for Human Resources Management reported using AI to review or screen applicant resumes. At the same time, in a September 2022 survey by CareerBuilder, 46% of companies reported that they did not know when they were using AI in recruiting and hiring and only 38% reported having their internal legal teams review AI solutions.

Proponents of the use of AI in employment decision-making hail it as a time- and money-saving intervention, particularly when dealing with a large volume of applicants or a mass layoff. However, what separates AI from other technologies used in HR is AI's ability to learn. So rather than simply sorting data according to certain user-generated inputs, AI processes and analyzes large quantities of historical data to learn predictors of future outcomes and on that basis recommend future decisions.

AI has two very important shortcomings when it comes to its use in employment decision-making. First, it has no ethical principles or moral compass. Second, it does not reveal itself to ordinary managers or professionals who work with these technologies.

Take, for example, an AI that screens job applicants and learns which qualifications and characteristics of applicants are favored by incorporating the actual hiring patterns of the employer. On the one hand, the AI might learn that applicants with a higher level of education or more years of experience in the field are preferred. However, it risks learning and incorporating factors that are either irrelevant, or worse, discriminatory.

An automated applicant screening and ranking program reportedly developed and then discontinued by automation leader Amazon provides an apt illustration. In 2014, as reported by Reuters, Amazon began building the tool, which would learn from 10 years of applications and hiring decisions to give current applications a rank from 1 to 5. Hiring managers could then look only at the top-rated applications. The problem was that the program learned and incorporated the industry's gender bias in relation to technical jobs. "Learning" that male candidates were preferable, it assigned lower scores to resumes that contained indications that the applicant was a woman and gave high rankings to unqualified applicants. As a result, Amazon reportedly abandoned the project. See Jeffrey Dastin, "Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women," Reuters.com (Oct. 10, 2018).

While U.S. legislation has not kept pace with these rapid developments, new legislation has been proposed. In addition to the legal risks of using these technologies, however, employers should also be concerned about the growing sense of employee resentment and distrust that the use of these technologies can fuel. As employers and employees alike face questions about the evolving nature of work, thoughtful decisions about the impacts of monitoring and AI technologies are necessary. The challenge is to workplaces that make employees feel respected while supporting the employer's ultimate business goals.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.