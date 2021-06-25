Week Ahead in Data Privacy: June 28, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 28

12 p.m.(ET)- Squire Patton Boggs will hold a webinar titled "Why Data Privacy, Security and Asset Management Are Crucial for Start-Ups." The panel will explore how privacy laws that include privacy policy requirements and data use limitations apply to start-ups.

Tuesday, June 29

10:30 a.m.(ET)- Data privacy management software company WireWheel is hosting the Spokes Privacy Technology Conference, a two-day virtual event. Sessions will touch on topics in privacy leadership, dark patterns and privacy by design, vaccine passports, national security, privacy engineering and other areas.

