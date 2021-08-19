Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 23, 2021

Law firms Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

1:30 p.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold an initial case management conference in a lawsuit claiming the American Institute for Foreign Study, which recruits and trains au pairs, violated various California employment laws. The named plaintiff in the proposed class action, Isabella Merante, says AIFS was the employer of au pairs and should have paid them the minimum wage and overtime and given them meal breaks. AIFS removed the case to federal court, but Merante's lawyers say it should be sent back to California state court.

The case is Merante v. American Institute for Foreign Study, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-03234.

For the plaintiff: Peter Rukin of Rukin Hyland & Riggin.

For the AIFS: Robert Tucker of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak and Stewart.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

9 a.m. - Lawyers for the Alabama Department of Transportation will try to convince an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that a former concrete inspector failed to show he was terminated because he is Black and not because he violated agency protocols. A jury ruled in favor of plaintiff Benjamin Mercer, who said a white coworker who committed similar violations was not fired, and a judge adopted those findings. The department also says Mercer's lawyers should not have been awarded $172,000 in fees because they did not show the widespread racial animus necessary to win a fee award.

The case is Mercer v. Alabama Department of Transportation, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-13722.

For Mercer: U.W. Clemon of U.W. Clemon LLC.

For the department: Barbara Wells of Capell & Howard.

Thursday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. - Lawyers for Allstate Insurance Co retirees will ask an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive claims that the company unlawfully terminated retiree life insurance benefits. A judge found that language in Allstate's retirement plan reserving the right to terminate benefits was unambiguous. But the plaintiffs say they never would have accepted early retirement buyouts without a guarantee of benefits, and that canceling their insurance amounted to age discrimination.

The case is Klaas v. Allstate Insurance Company, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-14104.

For the plaintiffs: Robert Pearl of the Pearl Law Firm and William Garrison of Heninger Garrison Davis.

For Allstate: Uchenna Ekuma-Nkama of Dentons.

9 a.m. - The same 11th Circuit panel will consider whether disability discrimination must be the sole cause of an employment decision in order for a plaintiff to state bias claims against a public employer. Martin Forsyth says he lost his job as a carpenter at the University of Alabama because his supervisors believed he was mentally impaired. But the judge who tossed the case said that even if bias was a factor, the university had shown it also had legitimate reasons to fire him.

The case is Forsyth v. University of Alabama Board of Trustees, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-12513.

For Forsyth: Charles Guerrier of Haynes & Haynes.

For the university: Jonathan Dykes of the University of Alabama System Office of Counsel.

10 a.m. - Lawyers for 344 former senior employees at Lehman Brothers will urge a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that the defunct investment firm's deferred compensation plan was not part of its bankruptcy estate and they are entitled to more than $260 million in deferred payouts. A federal judge said the plaintiffs had accepted the risk of losing their payments in exchange for favorable tax treatment, but on appeal they say a 2005 law safeguarded the plan's assets from being used to satisfy the firm's debts.

The case is Giddens v. The Lehman Brothers Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3757.

For the plaintiffs: James Fitzpatrick of Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

For Lehman's bankruptcy estate: Richard Scarola of Scarola Zubatov Schaffzin.

Friday, Aug. 27

9 a.m. - Lawyers for a former security guard will tell an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that a judge was wrong to hand a quick win to her former employer, National Security of Alabama Inc, on claims that she faced a hostile work environment and was denied an assignment because she is Black. Vanessa Dixon, who claims her boss threatened to "hang her" and "drag her," says a jury should have decided whether she was taken off an assignment and effectively terminated because of her race.

The case is Dixon v. National Security of Alabama Inc, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-12040.

For Dixon: Kyle Sawyer of K. David Sawyer - Attorney at Law.

For National Security: Preston Presley.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.