Week Ahead in Employment: July 12, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, July 13

9:30 a.m. - A federal magistrate in San Jose, California will hold a status hearing in a proposed class action by a group of U.S. businesses challenging a Trump-era policy of denying H-1B work visas for market research analyst positions. The plaintiffs say U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was wrong to find that the jobs did not normally require bachelor's degrees, and thus were not eligible for H-1Bs. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen denied the government's motion to dismiss last year, and the plaintiffs moved for summary judgment in March.

The case is MadKudu Inc v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:20-cv-02653. For the plaintiffs: Mary Kenney of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance. For USCIS: Joshua Press of the U.S. Department of Justice

Thursday, July 15

9:30 a.m. - A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco will hold a hearing on Twitter Inc's motion to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the company negligently allowed two employees recruited by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to collect information on Twitter users including plaintiff Omar Abdulaziz, a Saudi political dissident living in Canada. Twitter says Abdulaziz has failed to show that he was injured by the monitoring or that the company knowingly allowed the conduct, and that his claims are time barred.

The case is Abdulaziz v. Twitter Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:19 cv-06694. For Abdulaziz: Mark Allen Kleiman of Kleiman Rajaram. For Twitter: Benjamin Berkowitz of Keker Van Nest & Peters.

Friday, July 16

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland will hold a hearing on a motion for class certification in a lawsuit accusing FedEx Ground Package System and a contractor, Bay Rim Services Inc, of misclassifying drivers in California as independent contractors rather than employees. The plaintiffs say FedEx and Bay Rim, which directly employs the drivers, are "joint employers" under federal wage law and owe them backpay for overtime and meal and rest breaks.

The case is Hinds v. FedEx Ground Package System, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:18-cv-01431. For the plaintiffs: Donald Clapp of Aiman-Smith & Marcy. For FedEx: Albert Lin of Fisher & Phillips.

12 p.m. (ET)- The American Bar Association will host a webinar on the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in NCAA v. Alston, which struck down NCAA limits on education-related benefits for student athletes. Sports law professors, lawyers who have litigated similar cases, and government regulators will discuss the opinion, emerging rules governing student athlete compensation, and the future of the NCAA.

