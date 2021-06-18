Week Ahead in Employment: June 21, 2021

Law firms Gibson Dunn Crutcher See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 21

8 a.m. - A six-day bench trial in Oakland federal court will commence in a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com LLC of misclassifying warehouse managers in California as exempt from overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White last year refused to certify a class in the case, citing variations in managers' job duties, but allowed the named plaintiff to proceed with a representative claim under California's Private Attorney General Act. The trial will be held via Zoom.

The case is Ortiz v. Amazon.com LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:17-cv-03820.

For the plaintiff: Scott Cole of Scott Cole & Associates.

For Amazon: Michele Maryott and Jason Schwartz of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Tuesday, June 22

1:30 p.m. - A lawyer for a logging company will ask the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a nearly $900,000 judgment in a wage-and-hour lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Labor. The agency claims Timberline South LLC failed to pay logging equipment operators overtime or properly compensate them for time spent commuting, but the company says the district judge made various errors in calculating damages.

The case is Walsh v. Timberline South LLC, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1529.

For DOL: Sarah Starrett.

For Timberline: Jeffrey Theuer of Loomis Ewert Parsley Davis & Gotting.

2 p.m. - A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider reviving a former New York City fire marshal's lawsuit claiming he faced retaliation for refusing to file a false report about the cause of a fire that killed a firefighter. Scott Specht says he believed the fire was triggered by the production of the film "Motherless Brooklyn" taking place in the Manhattan brownstone, but his supervisors pressured him to file a report saying a faulty boiler caused the blaze. The judge who tossed Specht's free-speech retaliation claims said his speech did not touch on matters of public concern and was part of his official duties, precluding his lawsuit.

The case is Specht v. The City of New York, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-4211.

For Specht: Nathaniel Smith.

For the city: Jonathan Popolow of the New York City Law Department.

2 p.m. - The same 2nd Circuit panel will hear an appeal by a man who claims he developed bladder cancer during a short stint working at an E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co chemical plant nearly 50 years ago. James Sarkees and his wife say the judge, who tossed their lawsuit against DuPont, was wrong not to admit an expert report authored in 1979 - five years after Sarkees worked at the New York plant - finding hazardous levels of the chemical ortho-toluidine at the facility.

The case is Sarkees v. E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3170.

For Sarkees: John Lipsitz of Lipsitz & Ponterio.

For DuPont: Joshua Glasgow of Phillips Lytle.

Wednesday, June 23

9:30 a.m. - Employees of Lebanon County, Pennsylvania will ask a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that they should be reimbursed dues they paid to a Teamsters local before they resigned from the union. The case is the latest in which public employees claim they were effectively forced to join unions before the U.S. Supreme Court in Janus v. AFSCME said nonmembers could not be required to pay fees toward collective bargaining. So far, no appeals court to consider the issue has agreed.

The case is Adams v. Teamsters Union Local 429, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1824.

For the plaintiffs: Jeffrey Schwab of the Liberty Justice Center.

For the union: John Bielski of Willig Williams & Davidson.

2 p.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold an initial conference in a trade group's lawsuit challenging San Leandro, California's law requiring grocery stores to pay workers an additional $5 an hour in hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Grocers Association, which is challenging similar laws adopted by other California cities, says requiring hazard pay violates grocers' equal-protection rights and that the law is preempted by the National Labor Relations Act.

The case is California Grocers Association v. City of San Leandro, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-01175.

For the CGA: William Tarantino and Byung-Kwan Park of Morrison & Foerster.

For the city: Jennifer Riggs of Meyers Nave.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.