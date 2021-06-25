Week Ahead in Employment: June 28, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 28

8 a.m. - A six-day bench trial in Oakland federal court will continue in a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com LLC of misclassifying warehouse managers in California as exempt from overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White last year refused to certify a class in the case, citing variations in managers' job duties, but allowed the named plaintiff to proceed with a representative claim under California's Private Attorney General Act. White had ordered the trial to be conducted via Zoom, but at the last minute granted Amazon's bid to proceed in person.

The case is Ortiz v. Amazon.com LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:17-cv-03820. For the plaintiff: Scott Cole of Scott Cole & Associates. For Amazon: Michele Maryott and Jason Schwartz of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

11 a.m. - A federal judge in Washington D.C. will hold a status conference in a lawsuit by former Whole Foods Market Inc store "team leaders" who claim they were fired in retaliation for blowing the whistle on the improper manner in which the company implemented a bonus program designed to incentivize individual stores to operate under budget. The hearing will focus on discovery-related disputes in the 2017 lawsuit.

The case is Vasquez v. Whole Foods Market Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 17–cv–00112. For the plaintiffs: Brendan Klaproth of Klaproth Law. For Whole Foods: Gregory Casas of Greenberg Traurig.

1 p.m. - In recognition of LGBT+ Pride Month, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will present a 90-minute webinar on federal protections against employment discrimination, harassment, and retaliation for LGBT+ workers. Lawyers from the EEOC and U.S. Department of Labor will share suggestions on how to foster an inclusive and respectful work environment.

Tuesday, June 29

1 p.m. (ET)- The U.S. Department of Justice and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will present a 90-minute webinar on "employment law for a re-opening workplace." Lawyers from the agencies will discuss potential challenges and legal obligations involving discrimination, vaccine policies, and wage-and-hour and leave issues.

Thursday, July 1

9:30 a.m. - An 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether diner chain Denny's Inc violated federal law by paying a waitress in Ohio the lower tipped minimum wage for non-tipped work, including filling orders that were delivered to customers by Grubhub and DoorDash drivers. Plaintiff Lindsay Rafferty says the judge who tossed her case was wrong to defer to a Trump-era Department of Labor opinion letter on compensating tipped workers that went against years of agency policy.

The case is Rafferty v. Denny's Inc, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-13715. For Rafferty: Gerald Wells of Connolly Wells & Gray. For Denny's: Luis Santos of Ford Harrison.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.