Week Ahead in Employment: October 11, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

10a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether pensions paid to technicians who are treated as federal civil servants or members of the military depending on the jobs they perform are exempt from a provision of the Social Security Act prohibiting "windfalls" for retirees who receive benefits from two different retirement systems. The 6th Circuit agreed with the Social Security Administration that they are not in a case involving David Babcock, a retired Michigan National Guardsman. Babcock's lawyer, former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells, will square off against the current acting solicitor general, Brian Fletcher.

The case is Babcock v. Kijakazi, No. 20-480. For Babcock: Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells. For the SSA: Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher.

2p.m. (ET)- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will hold a three-hour virtual meeting to solicit public comments and suggestions on key issues facing OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Program. OSHA is seeking comments on what kind of assistance it can provide to explain whistleblower laws to workers and employers, and how it can ensure workers are protected from retaliation for raising concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, Oct. 14

9a.m. - A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider temporarily blocking New York's statewide COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers as well as New York City's requirement that public-school teachers be vaccinated or go on unpaid leave for one year. The 2nd Circuit is hearing consolidated appeals of rulings by judges denying preliminary injunctions to the plaintiffs. The judges rejected claims that the state mandate is unlawful because it lacks a religious exemption, and the city's requirement violates teachers' constitutional right to pursue a profession.

The cases are We the Patriots USA Inc v. Hochul and Maniscalco v. New York City Department of Education, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 21-2179 and 21-2343. For the teacher plaintiffs: Mark Fonte. For the healthcare plaintiffs: Norman Pattis of the Pattis & Smith Law Firm. For the state: Steven Wu of the New York Attorney General's office. For the city: Susan Paulson of the New York City Law Department.

9:30a.m. - The largest federal worker union will ask a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to revive its challenge to a labor board's Trump-era ruling barring unions from initiating bargaining with federal agencies during the term of a collective bargaining agreement when the subject matter is not covered by the CBA. The American Federation of Government Employees says the Federal Labor Relations Authority improperly eliminated unions' statutory rights in the 2020 decision.

The case is American Federation of Government Employees v. FLRA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1398. For the unions: Paras Shah of the National Treasury Employees Union. For the FLRA: Noah Peters.

9:30a.m. - Lawyers for casino operator NP Red Rock LLC will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to set aside a preliminary injunction requiring the company to bargain with a union even though a majority of its employees voted against joining. The National Labor Relations Board won the injunction after claiming that Red Rock had effectively bribed hundreds of its workers to vote against unionizing by increasing their pay and benefits in the run-up to a union election. Red Rock says it had legitimate reasons to make the changes unrelated to the union campaign.

The case is Overstreet v. NP Red Rock LLC, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-16220. For the NLRB: Jenevieve Frank. For Red Rock: Joel Rice of Fisher & Phillips.

