Weighing health and 'predictability,' Wilson Sonsini sets February office return

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, which had already said it won't force workers back to the office before the end of the year, has officially postponed its targeted return from next month to 2022.

In a Tuesday memo to firm employees, firm managing partner Douglas Clark said Wilson Sonsini is postponing the reopening of its U.S. offices with full services and amenities from Oct. 25 to Feb. 1.

"We remain in a volatile situation in many of our U.S. locations, in terms of COVID-19 transmission due to the Delta variant," Clark wrote, adding that the firm is still subject to various health restrictions. "It is an unfortunate landscape, but the best thing we can do is to continue to focus on the health of our firm community and support virtual work."

The Feb. 1 date is the earliest the firm will require employees to return to the office, Chris Boyd, Wilson Sonsini's chief operating officer, told Reuters Wednesday.

This firm's memo noted that the firm's offices are still open "to those who need to access them in order to serve our clients most effectively."

But firm employees won't have access to office amenities like the cafes in the firm's Palo Alto headquarters, Boyd said. "We’re not opening those until we have the full office reopening," he said.

Pushing a broader reopening back to Feb. 1 will make it easier for people to plan ahead for the rest of the year, Clark said in the memo.

"Why February 1? While it remains theoretically possible that we could reopen sooner than that, we wanted to give people stability and predictability as to our timing through the holiday season," he wrote.

It's a position more and more U.S. law firms appear to be taking as the Delta variant keeps COVID-19 prevalent nationwide. Within the past week, Ropes & Gray and Holland & Knight have both announced they are scrapping plans for mid-October returns.

In addition to waiting out the Delta wave, The firm also needs time to implement an internal task force's recommendations on issues like hoteling, and to determine how much remote working will be allowed once things to return to normal, theWilson Sonsini memo said. Boyd told Reuters in June that he doesn't expect many lawyers who do return to the office to be there five days a week.

Clark wrote that the firm's leadership is working on "identifying local norms that may influence the frequency of office attendance." Boyd said different practices across Wilson Sonsini's offices might have varying preferences for how often their attorneys are back in the office.

"The whole firm may not decide a specific set of days every week, it might vary locally based on the office they’re in," Boyd said.

