Weil adds two more London partners with Freshfields, White & Case hires

Weil recently hired Linklaters M&A partner Sarah Flaherty in London















(Reuters) - Law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges said Wednesday that it recruited high-yield bond specialists Andy Hagan and Gilles Teerlinck as partners to its banking practice in its London office.

The hires by New York-founded Weil come a day after the firm added M&A partner Sarah Flaherty to its London corporate practice from Linklaters.

Hagan and Teerlinck were partners at UK-founded Freshfields and U.S.-founded White & Case, respectively, where they advised clients on cross-border leveraged finance transactions. They have a particular focus on public and private high-yield bond financings, acquisition finance, private placements, restructuring and liability management transactions, Weil said.

At White & Case Teerlinck was based in both London and Paris and led the firm's high-yield practice in France.

Hagan's clients have ranged across continents and industry sectors, including the agribusiness, retail and telecommunications sectors, his former firm profile said. He advised Irish sports betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment Plc in 2019 in its $11 billion merger with Canadian entertainment provider The Stars Group Inc.

Teerlinck represented Energean Israel Finance Ltd on its $2.5 billion offering of senior secured notes in 2021. The offering was the largest ever non-U.S. energy high-yield bond offering at the time, White & Case said.

Representatives for Freshfields and White & Case did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the departures.

