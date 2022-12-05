Weil banking and finance partner jumps to Paul Hastings in N.Y.















(Reuters) - Weil, Gotshal & Manges banking and finance partner Morgan Bale, whose clients have included Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley, is taking his practice to rival U.S. law firm Paul Hastings.

Bale is poised to join Paul Hastings' New York office on Dec. 12, according to people with knowledge of the move, who said additional Weil lawyers could follow him to Paul Hastings. Bale is also licensed to practice in the United Kingdom.

Neither Bale nor a Weil spokesperson immediately responded to requests for comment. A Paul Hastings spokesperson said the firm had no comment.

Bale represented Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other banks in connection with U.S. drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp's $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc.

He also represented Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse Group AG in the $45 billion merger of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc and DuPont Inc's nutrition and biosciences unit.

Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings has previously said it is on track to have nearly 400 lawyers in New York by the end of year. In June, the firm hired the co-leader of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher's mergers and acquisitions practice in New York.

In March, Paul Hastings brought over nearly the entire restructuring group at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, nearly doubling the size of its own restructuring group. The 43 lawyers who joined Paul Hastings were split between New York and Los Angeles.

Read more:

Paul Hastings continues NY growth with Gibson Dunn M&A co-chair

Departed Stroock lawyers generated 29% of 2021 revenue, firm leader says

IFF to merge with DuPont's $26.2 billion nutrition unit

CVS Health to acquire Aetna for $69 billion in year's largest acquisition

Reporting by David Thomas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.