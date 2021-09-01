Weil nabs Proskauer leader for employment litigation practice

The office of law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in Washington, D.C., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Weil, Gotshal & Manges has gained a new head of its employment litigation practice in former Proskauer Rose employment and trade secrets leader John Barry.

Barry served as "operating partner" of the labor and employment law department and co-head of the non-compete and trade secrets group at Proskauer, where he practiced since 2006. He joins 1,100-lawyer Weil on Wednesday as a partner in New York, the firm's largest office.

"Clients rely on John for their most sensitive employment matters – which are often issues of first impression – making him an invaluable addition to our litigation department," Jonathan Polkes, global litigation department co-chair, said in a statement.

The New York-based firm's four departments include corporate, litigation, restructuring and tax, executive compensation and benefits.

Weil has added at least three other partners this year to the 350-lawyer litigation department, which houses the employment litigation practice. One recent hire was Washington, D.C.-based partner Andrew Tulumello, who joined the firm as co-head of its complex commercial litigation practice from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in June.

Barry advises clients across several industries on employment, restrictive covenant and trade secret matters, and has served as lead counsel in employment discrimination, retaliation and whistleblower lawsuits, Weil said in its announcement. He also counsels clients on "high-stakes situations," the firm said, including executive departures and mass exoduses.

"Employers, management teams and boards face enormous challenges and opportunities during these unprecedented times, and I look forward to teaming with my new colleagues and drawing on Weil's incredible resources to benefit our clients," Barry said in a statement. He wasn't immediately available for additional comment.

Proskauer representatives didn't respond to requests for comment on his departure.

Weil has 15 offices globally.

