Weil poaches appellate practice co-leader from Gibson Dunn

Perry previously co-led Gibson Dunn's appellate and constitutional law group

(Reuters) - Weil, Gotshal & Manges said Monday it had gained a new appellate practice co-head in Mark Perry, who joins the law firm as a partner in Washington, D.C., from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Perry, who served as co-chair of the appellate and constitutional law practice at Gibson Dunn, has argued a number of cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and in federal courts of appeals, the New York-founded firm said.

He notched Supreme Court wins in cases including Lucia v. SEC, Janus Capital Group v. First Derivative Traders and Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank, the firm said.

Weil has added several other partners in Washington in the past year, including securities litigation partner Robert Stern from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe last week.

Commercial litigation partners Chantale Fiebig and Drew Tulumello also joined from Gibson Dunn in Washington last June.

Perry said in a statement he looks forward to working again with Fiebig and Tulumello "to help grow Weil's presence in Washington, D.C."

Weil's Washington office has about 70 lawyers, according to the 1,100-lawyer firm's website.

Perry focuses on commercial litigation and has served as lead counsel for companies in securities, IP and employment appeals, Weil said. He practiced at Gibson Dunn for nearly 28 years, according to his LinkedIn page.

A Gibson Dunn spokesperson said the firm wishes him well.

