Western law firms quicken Moscow retreat, leaving few hold-outs

(Reuters) - The number of international law firms operating in Moscow continues to dwindle, as more major firms said they were leaving in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The latest to pull up stakes include three leading London-founded firms, Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance and Herbert Smith Freehills, which each said Thursday they would exit Moscow. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, formed by a 2018 merger of St. Louis, Mo.-based Bryan Cave and London-based Berwin Leighton Paisner, also said Thursday it would leave Russia.

The Texas-based law firm Baker Botts, which has a significant oil and gas practice, is also shuttering its Moscow office, as is the Chicago-based firm Winston & Strawn, the firms said Thursday.

Firms that had already announced plans to leave Russia since the Ukraine invasion include Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Eversheds Sutherland; Latham & Watkins; Linklaters; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; Norton Rose Fulbright and Squire Patton Boggs.

At least seven other international law firms have suspended their Russia operations or are considering whether to remain in Moscow.

While few have offered specifics, many of the firms have also said they are reviewing their work for Russian clients, including ending or refusing to take on matters for Russian state-owned entities.

A spokesperson for the global law firm Dentons said Thursday that its offices in Russia "remain open, where we are focused on our people, who bear no responsibility for the actions taken by their government, and our clients, who need advice regarding their business affairs in Russia, including how to wind down those operations."

The spokesperson said the firm, which also has an office in Kyiv, has committed not to accept new work for Russian state entities or those with close ties to the government.

A spokesperson for law firm Hogan Lovells said Thursday that its Moscow office is still operating, and a representative for White & Case previously said its office is still open. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom has not yet publicly commented on its status in Russia. A spokesperson for Skadden did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

