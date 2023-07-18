What are Trump's chances of being indicted for January 6?

July 18, 2023 - The chances that Donald Trump will be indicted for the events of January 6, 2021, are now high. Prosecutors could possibly level a whole host of crimes around presidential succession against him, including conspiracy to interfere with a lawful government function or even insurrection.

Trump's legal jeopardy has recently increased for several reasons.

Trump’s legal jeopardy for January 6

First, in April, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg broke new ground by indicting a former president. This precedent made it psychologically easier for other prosecutors — such as special counsel Jack Smith, who subsequently charged Trump with mishandling confidential materials — to come forward. Smith also has responsibility for the January 6th investigation.

Some have insinuated that the lack of a large public uproar in support of Trump makes it more likely that the DOJ will indict Trump again for the events of January 6. However, even if violence had broken out on the streets as a result of these decisions, I would have expected the DOJ to indict Trump in connection with the insurrection. The DOJ takes its duty to uphold the rule of law seriously. I would not expect public opinion to intimidate U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Third, indicting Trump would be the logical culmination of the Department of Justice's hundreds of successful cases against January 6 insurgents. Key figures such as Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers have been found guilty. Now that the criminality of these individuals' actions has been established, it would be logical for prosecutors to turn their sights to their ultimate beneficiary — the former president.

Any prosecution of Trump would face substantial challenges, however.

Challenges for the prosecution

Although the overall picture of the prosecution's case would likely be compelling, getting into the details and proving criminal conduct on Trump's part would be difficult. The hardest task would also be the most valuable to any criminal prosecution — linking Trump to the violent assault on the Capitol.

Based on the evidence that has been made public to date, the government would probably struggle to show that Trump met with conspirators and plotted violence, which would be a smoking gun in any prosecution for insurrection. The difficulty is that Trump appears to have worked through subordinates and avoided committing himself. At most, he seems to have created the conditions and fomented the tempers on that day to facilitate the outbreak of violence. Even without a viable conspiracy count, however, Trump can probably be shown to have encouraged the rioters for his own ends, namely, to prevent the presidential succession on January 6th.

That said, it's possible that prosecutors have uncovered new evidence. The power of the DOJ to investigate crimes is immense, and Jack Smith, who knows the system as well as anyone, has taken full advantage of all the government's levers. Reports indicate he may even have convinced Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to cooperate. "Mark Meadows Testified to Grand Jury in Special Counsel Investigation of Trump," The New York Times, June 6, 2023.

Meadows was next to Trump nearly all day on January 6 and had secret meetings with him. Even his assistant, who supplied such important testimony to the January 6th Committee, wasn't privy to all these conversations.

In the end, prosecutors would have to show that Trump had an unlawful plan, was willing to set the stage for the violence, facilitated it, and then did nothing to stop it. One of his goals may have been to intimidate Vice President Mike Pence so that he wouldn't carry out his constitutional chores on that day. All these elements could rise to the level of unlawful insurrection.

For their part, Trump's lawyers are likely to argue that Trump did nothing when Pence refused to do his bidding. He didn't lock Pence in a room. He didn't threaten him with anything. Clever defense lawyers can point out all the ways Trump got off at the exit before the end result and didn't push things. For instance, he never said to the Proud Boys, now you attack this wing… After his speech on the Ellipse, he went back to the White House and watched TV. That was it. Trump's crafty indirection and passivity could lead at least one juror to refuse to convict, which would prevent the unanimous verdict necessary for conviction.

The prosecution’s mission

Determining Trump's culpability for the insurrection will come down to Trump's character and conduct, as well as his failure to act. To prevail, the prosecution will need not only to present the evidence as persuasively as possible, but also define the historical significance of January 6 and convince the jury that the future of the nation was at stake.

Kevin J. O'Brien is a regular contributing columnist on trial practice for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.









