Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

What recourse do sanctioned clients have?

By
and
1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Ferrari & Associates attorney and former prosecutor Michael Parker speaks to David Thomas about how he helps sanctioned clients navigate the U.S judicial system.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

David Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.

Tom Rowe ia a longtime video producer and editor now working with the Reuters legal reporting team in Washington, D.C. He can be reached at tom.rowe@thomsonreuters.com

More from Reuters

Industry Insight