Which law grads wind up at the richest firms? New study mines LinkedIn for clues

(Reuters) - The University of Chicago Law School has the greatest percentage of recent alumni working at the 10 highest-grossing U.S. law firms, followed closely by the University of Virginia School of Law and Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, according to a recent study tracking graduates' outcomes.

Georgetown University Law Center and Harvard Law School had the largest alumni cohorts at those firms, 477 and 465 respectively, but failed to crack the top 10 because of their much bigger class sizes.

GradReports, a college rankings and research website, used LinkedIn data to track alumni from U.S. News & World Report’s top 50 law schools who graduated between 2015 and 2021 and now work at the 10 highest-grossing firms as ranked by The American Lawyer. GradReports spokeswoman Nicole Hopler said Wednesday that its researchers were confident that enough of the schools' alumni are on LinkedIn to paint an accurate picture.

The data showed Chicago had 249 alumni at the 10 firms, representing nearly 11% of recent alumni. Nearly a third of them ended up at Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis.

Virginia had more than 10% of alumni at the firms, while Northwestern had 9%. The remainder of the top 10 list offered surprises, GradReports noted, with some “smaller name universities” making the list. The University of Michigan Law School landed at No. 4 with nearly 8% of recent law grads working at a top 10 firm. The University of Texas School of Law was No. 8 with more than 6%, and the University of Notre Dame Law School was No. 9, also with 6%.

Yale Law School, which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report, had 61 recent alumni working at the firms, accounting for 2.4% of its graduates. No. 2-ranked Stanford Law School had slightly more than 5%.

The findings contrast with the entry-level hiring figures reported annually by law schools to the American Bar Association. Among the class of 2020, the law schools at Columbia University, Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania sent the highest percentage of new graduates to firms of 101 or more lawyers, ABA data show.

