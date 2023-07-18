Whistleblowers or scoundrels: unpacking the debate on short selling bans

Law Firms Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Follow

July 18, 2023 - With recently renewed calls for bans on short selling, the practice is once again at the center of a decades-old debate: Are short sellers villains or heroes of the capital markets? Do they cause declining company and market performance, or are they the canaries in the coal mine exposing corporate fraud and over-hyped stocks? As high-profile advocates and enemies alike make their views known, it's worthwhile to revisit the key arguments of the debate.

First, a quick primer. Short selling is the practice of selling now a stock you don't own (typically one you've borrowed) and buying it later to return to the original owner. Short sellers do this because they believe that the price of the stock will go down — to use a numerical example, they bet that they can sell a borrowed stock for $100 today and buy it for $50 tomorrow, before they have to give the stock back to the owner.

In the simple terms of law-and-economics Judge Richard Posner, short sellers "bet on a declining market" and make money if "they have better information or better instincts than other traders, those who will buy from them."

Advocates of short selling tend to point out its greatest benefit: its potential to correct market inefficiencies by deflating over-hyped stocks, putting downward pressure on prices until they reset to their correct, intrinsic value. Short sellers do this by acting on negative information about companies, which they have the financial incentive to research and uncover, or they interpret company information differently than more optimistic investors. This view leads some to credit short sellers with accurately predicting which companies will underperform expectations, and even in discovering and alerting the market (and the government) to corporate fraud and other misconduct.

High-profile examples appear to bear this view out. Short sellers were among the first to warn of the overvaluation, potential fraud, or both, of Enron Corporation, Lehman Brothers, and Nikola Corporation. Most recently, a short seller raised concerns that Icahn Enterprises manipulated its dividend payments and other financial metrics to inflate its valuation; shortly thereafter, prosecutors from the Southern District of New York revealed their own inquiry into the company's corporate governance and securities offering practices.

Some go so far as to argue that short sellers are necessary to the efficient and stable performance of markets. For these advocates, short sellers keep companies from relying on passive investing to hide poor performance or even illegal conduct. They further contend, especially where new industries or companies establish themselves in the absence of heavy regulation, that short sellers may be the best bet for keeping a leash on potential bad actors — as Senator Elizabeth Warren has emphasized in her public remarks.

Short selling may provide other advantages. Research suggests that short selling increases market liquidity, decreases the overall cost of trading and raising capital, and decreases bid-ask spreads. Studies of the temporary ban on short-selling during the 2008 Financial Crisis also suggest that short-selling bans increase market volatility and fail to stop downward price spirals as intended.

In fact, former chief economist of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jim Overdahl, points out that "short selling of financial shares" is "more intense in rising markets, not falling ones," indicating that short sellers may be our era's Cassandras, making their negative predictions when the market is too optimistic and bubbles most likely. "A ban on short selling is a bad idea," Financial Times, May 15, 2023.

Critics, of course, see it differently. The primary concern now, as in 2008, is the worry that short sellers game the system to profit at the expense of "innocent civilians," according to Carl Icahn. For these critics, short sellers create panic that drives down stock prices, undermines confidence in companies whose fundamentals are worth the hype, and defrauds the market by sowing unjustified doubt. Some critics, such as the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, recently renewed calls for short selling bans on specific industries in an effort to prevent what they believe are unwarranted attacks on financial institutions. "Short selling comes under fire as regional banks sell off," Reuters.com, May 8, 2023.

The suspicions of short selling critics reveal that they actually start from the same assumption as advocates: that short sellers inject the market with information. Where critics and advocates disagree is that critics assume the information short sellers inject into the market is false.Where critics see "market manipulation," advocates of short-selling, including Judge Posner, see "arbitrage" that improves market efficiency.

Some critics acknowledged that short selling itself provides an important benefit to our capital markets. These critics appreciate that the structure of short-selling — i.e., the upfront costs of short selling and the risk taken by the short-seller — poses a natural check on its abuse, incentivizing thorough research before betting on the future fall of a company.

Advocates and critics alike seem to agree that regulation of short selling, in some form, remains appropriate. Such regulations exist, but may benefit from a fresh look. In 2008, the SEC issued rules restricting "naked" short selling (i.e., selling stock that the seller doesn't own and hasn't even borrowed yet); and the SEC last year proposed a new rule intended to address "short and distort" tactics (i.e., launching a false, negative information campaign to drive the price down after shorting a stock).

Over the next months, big businesses will likely continue to urge regulators to ban short selling. Meanwhile, advocates will emphasize the value that short sellers bring to the capital markets, exposing frauds, and right-pricing stocks. Regulators do have a middle-ground: rather than ban short selling in toto, regulators may focus their attention and efforts on particular short-seller practices that pose an unfair advantage and detract from the overall goal of market efficiency and right-priced stocks.

Jonathan D. Uslaner is a regular contributing columnist on securities litigation for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.









