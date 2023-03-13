White & Case adds Cahill partner pair, including M&A leader















March 10 - Law firm White & Case said Monday that it has hired two partners from Cahill Gordon & Reindel to expand its M&A practice in New York.

The lawyers, Kimberly Petillo-Decossard, who was co-chair of Cahill’s M&A and corporate advisory practice group, and Ross Sturman, said they have been working as a team for the last 13 years.

Petillo-Decossard said she and Sturman were drawn to the firm because of its larger geographic footprint, citing the connections of some of their clients to Europe and the Middle East.

White & Case's 2,600 lawyers are spread across 40 global offices, while Cahill has about 300 lawyers in New York, Washington, D.C., and London.

Petillo-Decossard and Sturman have represented Cable One Inc, ICON plc, and 1-800-Flowers, among other clients.

A Cahill representative thanked the pair for their time at the firm and wished them well.

White & Case said that it has added at least three lawyers to its M&A practice since the start of the year, including former Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partner Hayden Baker in New York this January.

Last week Cahill hired Joel Moss, Shearman & Sterling's financial restructuring and insolvency practice co-team leader, in New York.

White & Case London finance partner jumps to Clifford Chance











