White & Case adds private credit leader in Boston from Proskauer

(Reuters) - White & Case said Tuesday the law firm has hired Vincenzo Lucibello to serve as co-head of its U.S. private credit and direct lending group, which sits in its global debt finance practice.

Lucibello, who advises private credit providers on lending transactions, joins the New York-founded firm as a partner from Proskauer Rose in Boston.

He will serve as a leader of the group alongside Eric Klar and David Ridley, who a firm spokesperson said stepped into those roles after the departure last year of group head Nicholas Palumbo to Davis Polk & Wardwell.

The 2,450-lawyer firm, which is among the highest grossing law firms in the U.S., also hired Chicago-based debt finance partner Brad Laken from Katten Muchin Rosenman in November.

Lucibello said he was attracted to White & Case for the variety of work done by its finance practice, as private credit "moves into the mainstream" as an alternative financing option.

He represents private credit providers including specialty finance companies, private debt funds and sovereign wealth funds, the firm said.

Law firms are building out their capabilities as deal volume in the private credit space has substantially grown over the past few years, Lucibello said.

The subset of the finance industry is "bursting at the seams," he said.

A Proskauer spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

