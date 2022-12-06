White & Case adds tech-focused private equity leader from BCLP in London















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm White & Case said Tuesday it has added the co-leader of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s global private equity practice and head of its Europe, Middle East and Asia regional private equity team.

Ian Ivory joins White & Case as a partner in its London-based M&A practice. Ivory is a cross-border M&A attorney with a particular focus on technology transactions, according to BCLP's website.

His past clients have included The Royal Bank of Scotland, Transamerica Finance Corp, Investec Property Fund Ltd, and China’s biggest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

“Technology remains an active sector for mergers & acquisitions as companies and private equity sponsors continue to be attracted to innovation in spite of the economic headwinds and more challenging deal financing conditions,” the head of White & Case's global mergers & acquisitions practice John Reiss said in a statement.

S&P Global reported last month that technology sector deal volume was down 32.4% year-over-year in October, and the month had fewer deals than September, extending 2022’s tech M&A downturn. October’s aggregate tech sector deal value was also half the aggregate values seen in an average month in recent years, the report said.

White & Case still considers technology a “key practice” and looks to invest further in the sector despite “evident” current economic challenges, executive committee member Oliver Brettle said in a statement.

The firm will continue to “look strategically to meet current and future client demand,” Brettle said.

A BCLP spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ivory’s departure.











