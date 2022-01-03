White & Case, Dechert antitrust partners jump to Orrick

Summary

Eileen Cole and Craig Falls are joining Orrick in D.C.

(Reuters) - Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is the latest law firm to expand its antitrust offerings in Washington, D.C., bringing on a pair of partners from White & Case and Dechert.

The San Francisco-founded firm said Monday that Eileen Cole and Craig Falls are joining as partners in its antitrust and competition practice. Cole comes to the firm after about two decades at White & Case, while Falls was at Dechert for more than 15 years.

Cole, whose clients include pharmaceutical companies Warner Chilcott and Allergan Plc, said in a statement that Orrick is "ahead of the curve in its focus on the technology and life sciences industries, both sectors very much in the antitrust limelight.”

Both new partners have both litigation and M&A regulatory antitrust experience, particularly in the life sciences sector, the firm said. With their addition, Orrick has brought on 10 partners in the past year to its D.C. office, including the head of Squire Patton Boggs’ white-collar practice in September.

Orrick’s website currently lists 37 attorneys in its antitrust and competition practice.

“There’s little doubt that we are entering an era where antitrust considerations will demand heightened focus," Jay Jurata, head of the firm’s global antitrust practice, said in a statement on the latest hires.

Representatives for White & Case and Dechert said their firms wish the departing partners well.

