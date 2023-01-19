White & Case London finance partner jumps to Clifford Chance















(Reuters) - London-based finance lawyer Jill Concannon Christie has joined Clifford Chance as a partner, the U.K. law firm said Thursday, marking the second finance partner specializing in high-yield bonds to leave White & Case for a rival in London this week. Christie practiced at White & Case for more than 15 years, with a clientele that has included Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Standard Chartered, Barclays, BofA Securities and HSBC bank, according to her former webpage at the firm.

On Wednesday, rival U.S. firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges separately recruited White & Case high-yield bond specialist Gilles Teerlinck, who led the firm's high-yield practice in France and split his time between Paris and London.

“Jill's hire reflects the firm's continued investment to strengthen not only our high-yield team in London, but also our U.S. securities team in Europe and globally,” Michael Dakin, global chief of Clifford Chance’s capital markets practice, said in a statement.

Christie has been vice-chair of the high-yield division of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) since 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A White & Case spokesperson confirmed Christie’s departure from the firm and said the firm wished her well. She is due to join Clifford Chance in March.

