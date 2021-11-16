White collar practice head exits Hunton for McGuireWoods

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Summary

Summary Law firms Laura Colombell Marshall led Hunton Andrews Kurth's white collar defense and internal investigations group

She's the fifth partner to join McGuireWoods' government investigations and white collar practice since last October The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - McGuireWoods said Tuesday that Laura Colombell Marshall, a former federal prosecutor who most recently led the white collar defense and internal investigations practice at Hunton Andrews Kurth, has joined the firm as partner.

She joins McGuireWoods' government investigations and white collar litigation group, based in Richmond, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The firm said it has more than 75 attorneys in the practice, including former federal prosecutors, enforcement officials, former U.S. attorneys and a deputy attorney general.

McGuireWoods said Marshall is the fifth new partner to join the practice since last October, and the third with Justice Department experience.

Marshall, who started her legal career as an associate at McGuireWoods' government investigations team in 1994, described the move as a return to her roots.

Government investigations and compliance are "critical to any company's growth," Marshall said, describing an era of "pervasive" enforcement. "Being able to come back now at this stage where they have grown into this national powerhouse in this space is really special," she said of the firm.

Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth in 2013, Marshall served for 15 years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

She was also a judge advocate general officer from 1999 to 2007 in the U.S. Army Reserve, where she handled procurement fraud and debarment matters.

Read more:

McGuireWoods boosts securities enforcement team with Morgan Lewis partner

Haynes and Boone snags Texas prosecutor for white collar team

Ex-DHS general counsel joins Womble to head white-collar team

Reporting by Xiumei Dong