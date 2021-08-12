Why Clio's Jack Newton sees profits and progress in the 'latent legal market'

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - The legal technology sector has felt like a money magnet lately, with companies launching new funding rounds, cutting merger and acquisition deals fueled by private equity, and expanding their investor base through initial public offerings.

Jack Newton, the CEO and co-founder of law practice management software company Clio, has been on both sides of the investment action.

Vancouver-based Clio raised $110 million at a $1.6 billion valuation in a Series E round announced in April. Last month, it acquired a company that offers automated court rules-based calendaring for law firms. Newton, meanwhile, has individually invested in at least three law-related companies this year, including Hello Divorce, DoNotPay and Athennian.

Hello Divorce, a tech platform that aims to fix the "broken and expensive divorce process," raised $2 million in a seed round last month. The next day, DoNotPay, the self-described "world's first robot lawyer," announced a $10 million Series B round. In April, legal entity management software company Athennian raised $5.5 million in Series A extension funding.

Newton recently spoke with Reuters about what prompted him to open his own wallet to legal tech investing, what he's watching on the legal innovation front and what's next for the industry.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

REUTERS: What drew you to the companies in which you have recently invested?

NEWTON: What I'm investing in the legal tech space are companies that I would say are aligned with Clio's mission, but not competitive with Clio from a product or positioning standpoint.

Our mission is to transform the legal experience for all, and that's to make legal services more accessible to the 77% of legal consumers that have legal issues, but do not see those legal issues resolved by a lawyer currently. That huge gap that I describe as the latent legal market is a multi-trillion dollar opportunity.

What we're doing at Clio is trying to create a platform that enables lawyers to deliver innovative legal services and legal solutions to that latent legal market. Hello Divorce is a great example -- a solution that enables lawyers to more efficiently connect with legal consumers and for legal consumers that have uncontested divorces to see those divorces brought to completion without the friction and cost that is associated with a traditional divorce. It's a great example of a company that is figuring out a way of delivering better legal outcomes to consumers in a more affordable way, while simultaneously making the lawyers that are delivering those legal services more successful and more profitable.

DoNotPay is an interesting alternative method of making legal services more accessible. They're trying to completely automate certain types of legal representation with an app that you can access from your smartphone. It's a really good example of how automation can be used to provide access to legal solutions, without necessarily needing a lawyer to get directly involved.

What Athennian is doing is really cool in the sense that they're helping transform the world of entity management to a cloud-based system. This is normally done in the world of spreadsheets and even fairly manual processes. What they're doing is making entity management really straightforward and easy for companies that are managing multiple entities.

There's another category of company that is so complimentary to what Clio is doing, that is of direct value to all of our customers, that we'll actually look at acquiring as opposed to me investing in them. Our recent announcement around acquiring CalendarRules is a great example of that. That's maybe something you'll be seeing more from Clio as well, is the companies that I'm really excited about that are close to what Clio is doing, will probably over time become part of Clio, as opposed to an arm's length investment.

REUTERS: What is investor interest like for legal tech? You wear both hats.

NEWTON: I'm seeing investor interest at levels that I've never seen in my 13 years in legal tech. We're seeing more innovation, more company formation and more inbound investment in the last two years than we've seen in the previous decade.

REUTERS: What do you see as legal tech's role in keeping up the adoption of technologythat we've seen during the pandemic?

NEWTON: I think the really crucial role right down the road is to make some of the changes we've seen – and, frankly, changes for the better - permanent and ongoing and not reverting to the way things were. Because the way things were was broken. We had an inaccessible legal system that delivered really poorly in terms of access to justice; delivered, on average, really poor client outcomes and customer experiences.

And we saw, on the lawyer side, most lawyers feeling overworked, burnt out, with disturbingly high rates of substance abuse and suicide in the profession. And many lawyers struggling financially just to make ends meet. So this in no way is a world we want to revert to.

What we as a legal technology industry [need to] keep our sights on, is how do we keep this transformation moving forward in a way that delivers positive outcomes both for lawyers and consumers so that we can create a better normal coming out of the pandemic.

REUTERS: What is exciting you now in legal tech?

NEWTON: Anything that's applying machine learning or AI or even just basic technology improvements to how lawyers get their work done. There's still a huge amount of opportunity to bring lawyers out of pen and paper or Excel spreadsheets and into a modern cloud-based world. And so that entire class of just driving digital transformation in legal, and where it makes sense, layering in machine learning and AI, is a really promising area.

I [also] think there's a lot of work to be done both for the consumer side, and on the business side, of transforming how consumers interact with their lawyers.

