Why Lambda Legal is sponsoring a NASCAR driver (Yes, NASCAR)

Companies

Companies Law firms Lambda Legal Defense And Education Fund, Inc Follow















(Reuters) - Amid dozens of gleaming stock cars that convened at Daytona International Speedway last weekend for NASCAR racing, No. 12 stood out.

No fast food or automotive supply logos on this hood: Driver Zach Herrin, who is openly gay, is sponsored by Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund. The nonprofit LGBTQ+ civil rights defender’s name and logo are splashed across the front, back and sides of the 27-year-old’s Toyota Camry.

That crashing sound you hear? It wasn’t Herrin, who finished 33rd in the Daytona 200 on Saturday. It’s worlds colliding.

“We thought it was a fantastic opportunity to reach an audience we might not normally reach,” Lambda CEO Kevin Jennings told me — especially in Florida, where Lambda, along with the Southern Poverty Law Center, Southern Legal Counsel and law firm Baker McKenzie, is challenging what they refer to as the state’s “Don’t say gay or trans” law.

A revered pastime in conservative Florida, NASCAR attracts fans who are more Republican, Southern and white than general sports fans, according to a 2020 Morning Consult poll.

If racing spectators see Herrin’s car and wonder, “What the hell is Lambda Legal?” Jennings said, well, good. He hopes it’s a way to educate the public and send a message of support to LGBTQ+ Floridians — especially young people affected by the law officially known as HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education Act.

The measure, which took effect on July 1, 2022, prohibits classroom discussion in public schools about sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, as well as instruction that "is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for students in other grades.

Lambda and its co-counsel promptly filed suit in Orlando federal court on behalf of several LGBTQ+ students and families and a non-profit community center, challenging the law’s constitutionality and seeking declaratory and injunctive relief.

“The law is profoundly vague and requires schools to ban undefined broad categories of speech based on undefined standards such as ‘appropriateness,’” they argue in their complaint.

The law also empowers parents to sue school districts directly if they’re dissatisfied with how local educators are implementing the measure. Successful litigants are entitled to attorney fees and court costs, payable by the school district.

“The law, by design, chills speech and expression that have any connection, however remote, to sexual orientation or gender identity,” Lambda and its co-counsel argued.

So far, they’ve come up short.

In October, U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger dismissed the suit without prejudice, calling it “an impermissible shotgun pleading.” She also found that the plaintiffs failed to establish standing.

Lambda and co-counsel filed an amended complaint in November, which remains pending.

Lawyers for the state of Florida in court papers argue that the law is “neutral and limited,” and that legislators are entitled to make choices about school curriculum. Moreover, they say the plaintiffs have not adequately shown that they are injured by the enforcement of the law.

A spokesperson for the Florida attorney general’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

To Herrin, who recently returned to racing after a 10-year hiatus, Lambda’s work in challenging the law is a key aspect of the partnership.

“I wanted to use my platform to put a spotlight on the amazing work that Lambda Legal continues to do to ensure these hateful laws won’t progress forward,” he said in an email.

Jennings declined to say how much Lambda paid for the sponsorship, though he said it was “a fraction” of the usual corporate rate — which according to Racing News can cost millions for a season-long deal, depending on the success of the driver.

A NASCAR spokesman did not respond to a request for comment about Lambda’s sponsorship.

Although the deals are unusual, Lambda isn’t the first legal entity to partner with a NASCAR driver. Plaintiffs' firm Morgan & Morgan, for example, is sponsoring NASCAR truck series driver Chris Hacker.

At birth, Hacker suffered a brachial plexus injury that limits movement in his left arm. Firm founder John Morgan in a statement said that Hacker’s “story is a reminder of how everyone deserves the opportunity to keep their injuries from dictating the rest of their lives.”

Of course, Morgan & Morgan is a for-profit firm that specializes in injury cases. Nonprofit Lambda comes at its sponsorship from a somewhat different angle.

It’s about visibility and making a statement, Jennings said.

“I grew up in rural North Carolina, where I lived, ate and breathed NASCAR as a kid,” he said, noting that the sport “is not a place that traditionally has been very welcoming” to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day” where a group like Lambda would sponsor a driver, he added. “It’s really a historic moment.”











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.