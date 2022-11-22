Why Thomas Barrack's acquittal is good news for Trump















November 22, 2022 - Earlier this month, Thomas Barrack, a wealthy Lebanese-American financier who once advised former President Donald Trump, was acquitted of all charges against him. Acquittals are rare in the white-collar world. The outcome is also notable for another reason: It illustrates how difficult it may be to persuade a jury to convict Trump of the crimes for which he is currently being investigated.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) brings criminal charges only where admissible evidence probably will be sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction. Prosecutors should have the highest level of confidence before indicting Trump, not because he is a former president, but because the consequences for the country of a failed prosecution, after a drawn-out trial, could be destabilizing.

Barrack’s acquittal

The main charges against Barrack alleged that he acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without properly notifying the Attorney General. Prosecutors claimed that, as Trump's campaign chairperson during the 2016 election, Barrack began using his access to Trump and his inner circle to advance the UAE's political goals without disclosing his true loyalties.

If this sounds underwhelming as the basis for a criminal prosecution, prosecutors may have thought they had a remedy. Earlier this year, they filed a superseding indictment alleging that Barrack's firm, Colony Capital (now DigitalBridge Group), had received nearly $374 million in capital commitments from UAE sovereign wealth funds while Barrack was working to promote the UAE's interests. Selling one's services to a foreign country connotes venality and betrayal, fit conduct for criminal prosecution when there is an applicable statute. Aiding a foreign country, by itself, is probably not, and may even appear innocent.

At trial, however, Barrack outflanked the government by taking the witness stand, testifying for nearly five days. Witty, graceful, and statesmanlike, Barrack rejected the prosecution's attempt to portray him as a hired gun, noting that he did not always pursue the UAE's interests. Most notably, he took Qatar's side against the UAE during a major diplomatic crisis. Barrack smoothly explained his involvement in Middle East affairs sprang from his deep belief, as a Lebanese-American, that closer American ties to the Gulf States would advance political stability in the region and be beneficial to all sides — a philosophy that predated his relationship with the UAE.

Three pending criminal investigations involving Trump are known. The lesson from the Barrack trial is that a defendant with a strong personality can dominate a case with less than overwhelming jury appeal and win. Yet the evidence in each of the Trump investigations appears to suffer from the same weakness. With one important exception, Trump's known conduct falls short of what would naturally move a jury to convict, even if it was illegal. He did not inflict or threaten to inflict substantial harm, for example, nor did he employ "corrupt" means, such as creating false evidence or tampering with witnesses, to achieve his ends.

The Georgia case

In 2021, the Atlanta-area district attorney began a probe focusing on Trump's attempts to tamper with the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election. According to a taped telephone conversation, Trump demanded that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find 11,780 votes" (the minimum number Trump needed to defeat Biden in the state). Trump also told Raffensperger that he would be taking "a big risk" if he did not cooperate, hinting that Raffensperger could be criminally prosecuted.

Under Georgia law, Trump's conduct could constitute criminal solicitation to commit election fraud or intentional interference with the performance of official duties. However, as is so often the case, Trump did not follow through on his outrageous talk. As far as we know, despite his executive powers, he never punished Raffensperger for failing to do his bidding. Nor did he take any other steps to tamper with the state election results — by invoking, for example, the DOJ's powers to supervise elections. The whole affair bespeaks a characteristic lack of seriousness that is part of Trump's strategy for steering clear of legal accountability.

The classified documents case

In August of this year, the DOJ executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, seizing classified and top-secret national defense information in Trump's unauthorized possession. This case also presents problems for a prosecutor. The potential charges against Trump raise troubling national security concerns but do not suggest the personal culpability a jury would need to find for a felony criminal conviction. For instance, in 2015 former General David Petraeus was allowed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor for passing classified information to his biographer and making false statements to federal investigators.

The DOJ, according to recent reports, has tentatively concluded from the evidence to date that Trump appropriated sensitive government documents for purely selfish reasons, to keep what he believed at some level was his property. Unless new evidence emerges that dramatically alters this conclusion — evidence, for example, that Trump intended to leverage, sell, or share the documents with other parties — it seems unlikely that the case could become more appealing to a jury in a criminal case and therefore worthy of indictment.

The Jan. 6th investigation

Finally, the DOJ has been investigating the circumstances of the insurrection that threatened the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump's status in the investigation is unknown. Yet his criminal exposure in this case raises the most significant questions of all.

On the one hand, the January 6th Committee (the Committee) has provided evidence Trump encouraged right-wing lawyers to prevent the constitutional transfer of power. John Eastman devised an unlawful plan for putting forward Trumpian "electors" instead of those selected by the states, and Jeffrey Clark proposed using the DOJ to pressure state officials to select the imposters. In neither case did the plans go anywhere, and the arm-chair fantasies of Trump, Eastman, and Clark probably will not impress the jury. In late December 2020, when the DOJ's leadership informed Trump they would resign rather than serve under Clark, a chastened Trump turned to Clark and said, "the bureaucracy will eat you alive." Not exactly a call to action.

On the other hand, Trump fatefully stepped out of character by precipitating a seditious and deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6th. At one of the Committee hearings, Vice-Chairperson Rep. Liz Cheney summed up: Trump "summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack." As testimony before the Committee showed, security informed Trump that thousands of his followers were armed for the Jan. 6th Ellipse rally. Still, he urged security to let them "march to the Capitol from here," remarking "They're not here to hurt me." The insurrection was the last chance of a desperate man to corrupt the counting of electoral votes. If Vice-President Pence had succumbed to the pressure of events on that day, Trump might have succeeded.

It is at this point that parallels to the Barrack case, or indeed to any prosecution in the history of the country, falter.











