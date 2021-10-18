Wiley Rein adds senior FBI lawyer for cybersecurity practice

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

(Reuters) - Wiley Rein has added a national security and cyber lawyer from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to advise its cybersecurity and telecom practices, the firm said Monday.

Jacqueline (Lyn) Brown, who retired from the FBI on Friday after nearly 26 years of government service, is joining the Washington, D.C., law firm as a special counsel. She'll advise Wiley's technology and telecom clients and others on matters ranging from cybersecurity and privacy risk to IT security, government investigations and litigation, the firm said.

“Malicious cyber activity is both a national security threat and a global economic one that cuts across multiple industries,” Brown said.

Brown most recently served as acting chief of the legal unit that advises the FBI's cyber division. She was also the senior counsel for the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force, helping coordinate campaigns to fend off malicious cyber intrusions.

“Having spent over 26 years advising senior government officials on cybersecurity, national security, artificial intelligence, and the use of emerging technologies, Lyn brings both deep expertise and an insider perspective that will be immensely beneficial to our clients,” telecom practice co-chairs Kathleen Kirby and David Gross said in a statement.

During her time in federal service, Brown held a number of advisory roles with the executive branch, counseling senior officials on matters including cybersecurity, surveillance, ransomware, ethics and insider threat issues.

Beyond her cybersecurity credentials, Brown also advised senior FBI officials on terrorism matters. She previously served as acting section chief for counterterrorism law and as chief counsel to the FBI’s terrorist screening center.

