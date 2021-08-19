Willkie adds Palo Alto partner as Bay Area footprint grows

Willkie Farr & Gallagher offices in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Erik Lindemann joins as a partner from Paul Hastings

Aug 19 - Willkie Farr & Gallagher said Thursday that it has expanded its Palo Alto office with the addition of Erik Lindemann, the latest Paul Hastings attorney to make the move.

Lindemann will be a partner in the firm’s corporate and financial services department, representing clients negotiating cross-border transactions including mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures.

“Willkie’s depth and experience in M&A, private equity and other corporate transactions is highly regarded across many markets and is a great fit for my practice. I am excited to join Willkie’s growing West Coast team and look forward to working with my new colleagues to further expand and strengthen the Firm’s offerings,” Lindemann said in a statement.

Tiffany Lee, the firm's Palo Alto managing partner, said in a statement that Lindemann’s experience will complement Willkie's technology-oriented focused corporate practice.

“Erik is a talented lawyer with strong dealmaking and transactional experience in tech-focused sectors, and he will complement Willkie’s technology-focused corporate, M&A and private equity platforms on the West Coast and beyond,” said Lee.

Lee launched the Palo Alto office with partner Matthew Berger, both from Paul Hastings, in 2018. The office, Willkie's first on the West Coast, now has 14 lawyers.

“With Willkie’s Silicon Valley arrival and the natural synergies between our broad technology transactions experience and highly regarded corporate, M&A and private equity capabilities, we are excited for a greater and more value-added collaboration with current and prospective clients, local, domestic and abroad,” Lee said in a statement at the time.

The firm opened another Bay Area office in San Francisco in 2019. Fifteen lawyers now work in that office, bringing the New York firm's California headcount to 29 lawyers.

Willkie has also been expanding in the Midwest. In March 2020 it launched a Chicago office with six attorneys, including Craig Martin, former chair of Jenner & Block, who became chairman of the firm for the Midwest region.

The Chicago office now has about 45 attorneys, according to its website, most recently adding Sarah Haddy as counsel in its executive compensation and employee benefits group.

