Willkie builds out new LA office with more former Venable partners

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms The New York firm now has 40 attorneys in Los Angeles

Willkie has hired away 10 Venable partners in recent weeks The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher isn’t wasting any time bulking up its brand new Los Angeles office.

The New York-based firm announced Wednesday it now has 40 attorneys in L.A, after launching the office on Sept. 2 with three partners poached from Venable.

Seven additional partners have since joined founding trio Alan Epstein, Michele Mulrooney and Alex Weingarten in L.A., the firm said, along with 26 associates and three counsel. All seven of the new partner hires come from Venable.

“The additions to the team bring us new relationships and also give us the critical mass necessary to cement our position in the Los Angeles market in these practice areas,” Willkie chairman Matthew Feldman said in a statement. “All of these areas are core practices for our firm.”

Venable did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Willkie hires.

The former Venable partners who have joined Willkie in Los Angeles are corporate transactions lawyers Paul Bernstein and Thomas Baxter; private wealth lawyers Andrew Copans and Kathy Wunderli; litigators Eric Bakewell and Logan Elliott; and tax lawyer Shane Nix. Private wealth partner Ani Hovanessian has also joined Willkie from Venable but will be based in the firm’s New York office.

“The opportunity to lead Willkie’s expansion of its national platform in Los Angeles was one we could not pass up,” Epstein said in an announcement of the new hires. “We are thrilled to welcome our colleagues and look forward to working with them and all lawyers at the firm to integrate with and support further growth of Willkie’s best-in-class platforms.”

Willkie has said it views California as a growth market and has made several big moves in the Golden State in recent years. It established a Palo Alto office in 2018 and opened an office in San Francisco the following year. Together, those offices now have nearly 30 attorneys.

The new additions to Willkie’s Los Angeles office will serve clients in corporate and M&A transactions, private wealth, estates and trusts, litigation, and tax, the firm said.

Los Angeles has proven to be a hot law firm market in 2021. Allen & Overy and Husch Blackwell have also opened new offices there this year.

Read more:

Willkie launches Los Angeles office with three Venable hires

After a year and a half, ex-Jenner chair says Willkie's Chicago ambitions paying off

Former SEC GC Stebbins heads back to Willkie