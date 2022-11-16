Willkie Farr adds intellectual property partner from Finnegan in D.C.

Companies

(Reuters) - Amid a string of large law firm hires in a busy intellectual property market, Willkie Farr & Gallagher has snapped up a partner from IP firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner in Washington, D.C.

Aliza George Carrano will be the sixth IP-focused partner to join 1,100-attorney Willkie Farr since 2021. She will be a member of the intellectual property and litigation departments, and technology patent litigation practice, the firm said.

Other large firms have also been boosting IP capabilities this year. On Tuesday, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said it snagged four IP litigation partners from Milbank in Los Angeles. In September, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius said it hired a five-member patent prosecution team from Duane Morris.

Carrano, who spent almost 12 years at Finnegan, will advise clients on complex patent litigation, post-grant proceedings and appeals, according to Willkie. She has a particular focus on electronics, software, financial technology and mechanical systems, the firm said.

The firm also said its IP practice has more than 50 lawyers.

A representative from Finnegan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Finnegan elected a new leader, Erika Harmon Arner, this summer. Arner took over for former managing partner Anand Sharma and said at the time that she would focus on expanding the firm’s IP capabilities and technical depth.

