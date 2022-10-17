Willkie Farr adds partner trio to year-old Los Angeles outpost

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms New York-founded Willkie said it now has 70 lawyers in L.A.

The latest additions bring their complex real estate practice to the firm from Munger Tolles















(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher said Monday that a three-partner group from Los Angeles-based Munger, Tolles & Olson has joined the firm's real estate department.

Misty Sanford will chair the West Coast real estate practice at New York-based Willkie after more than 17 years at Munger Tolles. She's joined in the move by Karen Lorang and Aimee Contreras-Camua, who practiced at Munger for eight years and about two years, respectively.

The L.A. trio advises on complex real estate matters, including purchase and sale, redevelopment, leasing and environmental issues, Willkie said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Willkie said its nationwide real estate department has more than doubled in size in the last five years to 50 lawyers.

Alex Weingarten, managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office, said in a statement that the group's Los Angeles client ties will help increase Willkie's market presence.

The firm opened its Los Angeles office just over one year ago with three partners from Venable. It now has 70 lawyers, the firm said.

Munger Tolles co-managing partner Malcolm Heinicke in a statement thanked the departing lawyers for their contributions to the firm.

Read More:

Holland & Knight gets new LA office by absorbing real estate law firm

Willkie launches Los Angeles office with three Venable hires

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.