Willkie Farr hires DLA Piper's ex-insurance co-chair in London

Summary

Summary Law firms James was co-chair of Willkie Farr's global insurance practice

DLA Piper partner Baumgartner to join Willkie along with James The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher said in a statement Monday it will expand its insurance transactional and regulatory practice with two partners from DLA Piper in London, including former co-leader of the firm's global insurance group, Melanie James.

James handles insurance and reinsurance transactions and regulatory matters, as well non-contentious insurance deals in areas like cross-border M&A and joint ventures, Willkie said.

Partner Tim Baumgartner, who joins Willkie along with James, advises on corporate insurance transactions, including cross border M&A and corporate restructuring, according to the firm.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

James and Baumgartner’s experience adds to the “strength of our prominent London transactional team on UK, EU and international insurance sector matters,” said London corporate partner Joseph Ferraro in a statement.

Willkie in 2021 hired five partners to its insurance practice in New York and California.

One of those partners, Prakash Paran, also joined the firm from DLA Piper where he worked with James and Baumgartner, according to Willkie.

A DLA Piper representative thanked James and Baumgartner for their contributions to the firm and said DLA Piper looks forward to "continuing to grow our capabilities" worldwide.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.