Willkie Farr picks up veteran corporate litigator in Brussels

Prior to joining Willkie Farr, Naveaux had his own small firm

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher said Tuesday that it has added a partner who has worked at several large global law firms to its litigation department in Brussels.

Vincent Naveaux, who has nearly 19 years of experience in corporate litigation, last worked at his own small law firm, New York-founded Willkie Farr said.

Before starting his own practice in 2020, Naveaux was a litigator at firms including White & Case, Allen & Overy and Linklaters, Willkie Farr said.

The firm said Naveaux has advised corporate and investment funds in dispute resolution and governance matters and handled cases involving shareholders, M&A deals and joint ventures.

“Vincent’s experience in the Belgian and Luxembourg litigation and arbitration markets will deepen our corporate litigation capabilities on complex, cross-border matters, and complement our prominent team of practitioners across Europe and globally,” said Duncan Speller, co-chair of Willkie’s arbitration practice group in London.

Naveaux's clients have included Piraeus Bank, one of Greece's "big four" banks, according to a 2018 statement from his former law firm White & Case.

