Willkie grows again, adding big London team from Quinn Emanuel

(Reuters) - A year after breaking into Chicago and about a month after setting up shop in Los Angeles, Willkie Farr & Gallagher has been busily adding more muscle in London, launching a new arbitration practice and adding close a dozen antitrust lawyers there.

The latest London hires, announced Tuesday, are a team of antitrust litigators from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, including the co-leader of its UK competition litigation practice, Boris Bronfentrinker.

Bronfentrinker's clients have included European automotive and auto parts companies Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automotives NV, Continental AG and Deutsche Bahn AG, as well as South Korean electronics company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and UK oil and gas company BP Plc, according to his former Quinn Emanuel webpage.

Also joining as partners from Quinn Emanuel are Elaine Whiteford and Nicola Chesaites, along with "at least eight associates," Willkie said.

The announcement comes less than week after Willkie said it had launched an arbitration practice in London with the addition of partner and barrister Duncan Speller from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

Having Bronfentrinker, Whiteford and Chesaites join Willkie "represents another significant expansion of our London office and demonstrates our commitment to growing our services in response to the needs of our clients," London managing partner Peter Burrell said in a statement.

The firm touted Bronfentrinker's experience navigating the UK and EU court systems, as well as his representation of clients before the European Commission and other national competition authorities.

In a statement released by his new firm, Bronfentrinker said Willkie was "a perfect fit for our practice and ambitions for the future," adding that they will be able to represent clients who are either pursuing or defending against antitrust claims.

Quinn Emanuel in a statement said it wished its departing partners well.

"Antitrust and competition litigation remains a key focus for Quinn Emanuel in the U.S., London, and Brussels and we will continue to build on our existing practice that encompasses both claimant and defense representation," the firm said.

A representative for Willkie did not respond to requests for additional comment on its latest hires.

Outside London, the New York firm has been scaling up its U.S. presence in recent years. Since 2018, Willkie has added three offices in California – Palo Alto, San Francisco and Los Angeles – as well as an office in Chicago.

