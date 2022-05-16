Willkie grows L.A. office with Loeb & Loeb entertainment dealmaker

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher in New York City, New York, U.S., May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Steven Hurdle was deputy chair of the capital markets and corporate department at Loeb & Loeb

Willkie opened in Los Angeles in September

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher has hired a transactions partner from Loeb & Loeb for its eight-month-old Los Angeles office, the firm said Monday, continuing a West Coast build out.

The New York-founded firm has added Steven Hurdle to its corporate and financial services department and entertainment transactions practice, according to Willkie's website. He has represented companies like unscripted television producer Blackfin and shoe authentication company Sneaker Con, his online firm bio said.

Hurdle spent more than 11 years at Loeb & Loeb and was the deputy chair of its capital markets and corporate department, according to Willkie.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Willkie first opened its Los Angeles office in September with three partners from Venable, including Alan Epstein, former chair of Venable’s media and entertainment practice and its West Coast business transactions group. Willkie said it now has more than 60 attorneys in Los Angeles.

Hurdle said in a statement that Willkie's rapid expansion on the West Coast was a draw for him.

Earlier this year, the firm added Sheppard Mullin music dealmaker Sid Fohrman as a partner in its entertainment, sports and media practice in Los Angeles.

New York-based Willkie hired two corporate partners from Paul Hastings to launch a Palo Alto, California office in 2018. It hired two litigators from Keker, Van Nest & Peters to open its doors in San Francisco in 2019.

A spokesperson from Loeb & Loeb did not immediately reply to request for comment on Hurdle's hire Monday.

Read More:

Willkie launches Los Angeles office with three Venable hires

Music dealmaker for Peloton takes practice to Willkie in L.A.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.