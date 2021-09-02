Willkie launches Los Angeles office with three Venable hires

The offices of law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher in New York, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Willkie nabs three Venable partners to launch Los Angeles office

L.A. office marks Willkie third California office, following Palo Alto and San Francisco The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher announced on Thursday that it is opening a third office in California, bringing on a trio of partners from Venable to launch a new outpost in Los Angeles.

The New York-based firm has hired Alan Epstein, Michele Mulrooney and Alex Weingarten to open the office, and said in a statement that it expects more lawyers to join the team in the coming weeks.

Willkie Chairman Thomas Cerabino said in the statement that building its West Coast presence continues to be a "strategic focus" for the firm.

Willkie planted its flag in the Golden State in 2018 after luring away a pair of corporate partners from Paul Hastings to launch a Palo Alto office. It added another Bay Area office in San Francisco in 2019 with the hire of two litigators from Keker, Van Nest & Peters. According to the firm’s website, it now has more than 30 lawyers in California with the addition of the Los Angeles office.

"Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant business center and several of our existing clients are based in or near LA, or have significant operations there," Cerabino said. "Alan, Michele and Alex know the market, have key relationships, and are a great fit for our collaborative and entrepreneurial culture.

Venable did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prior to joining Willkie, Epstein served as chair of Venable’s media and entertainment practice and the West Coast business transactions group, while Mulrooney was a member of Venable's board and served as chair of the firm’s West Coast estate planning group.

Epstein and Mulrooney joined Venable’s Los Angeles office in 2011 from entertainment boutique Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein, while Weingarten joined the firm in 2014 after Venable acquired his business litigation boutique Weingarten Brown.

“We’ve admired Willkie’s expansion of its national platform in recent years, particularly on the West Coast, and are honored to launch its Los Angeles office,” Epstein said in the statement.

Epstein works with a wide array of clients in the entertainment and media industry. According to his firm bio, Epstein has represented actor Ryan Reynolds in a number of business deals and helped former MGM Studios CEO Gary Barber negotiate his exit from the studio.

Mulrooney focuses her practice on estate planning for high-net-worth individuals and their companies and non-profits. Weingarten is a commercial trial lawyer who represents clients in areas of entertainment, probate, restructuring and business litigation.

Willkie has also been expanding in the Midwest. In March 2020 it launched a Chicago office with six attorneys, including Jenner & Block former chair Craig Martin, who became chairman of the firm for the Midwest region. The Chicago office now has about 45 attorneys, according to its website.

Willkie has 850 lawyers in 13 offices across the U.S. and Europe.

Read more:

Willkie adds Palo Alto partner as Bay Area footprint grows

After a year and a half, ex-Jenner chair says Willkie's Chicago ambitions paying off