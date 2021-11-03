Willkie names new NY office head in a first for the firm

Willkie Farr & Gallagher offices in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Willkie, Farr & Gallagher has installed Rosalind Fahey Kruse as managing partner of the firm's New York office, marking the first time Willkie has had a formal office leader specifically for the city where it's headquartered.

Willkie leaders said in a Tuesday announcement that the creation of the new role comes in a period of growth for the 1,000-lawyer firm.

Tom Cerabino and Matthew Feldman, the New York-based joint chairmen of the firm, previously led the office in a less formal capacity, according to a Willkie representative.

"As our Firm continues to grow, sharing of information and ideas between offices has become even more critical," Cerabino said in a statement. The goal of creating the new position in New York to work with the managing partners of the firm's other offices is to develop "even better interaction and exchange of information and best practices," he said.

New York-founded Willkie has 13 offices globally, with several new office launches in the past few years.

The firm opened an office in Los Angeles in September with three partners from Venable and has already bulked up there with more lawyers. It set up other California outposts in Palo Alto and San Francisco, in December 2018 and September 2019, respectively.

The firm launched in Chicago in March 2020 with an office led by Craig Martin, the former chair of Jenner & Block.

Willkie also continues adding lateral hires in New York, including a new finance practice co-chair the firm recruited from Paul Hastings in September. Later that month, the firm also brought back Robert Stebbins, former Securites and Exchange Commission general counsel, to head its corporate governance practice out of New York.

Fahey Kruse, the New York managing partner, has been at Willkie for more than 25 years and has served in other leadership roles, the firm said. She is a partner in the corporate and financial services department, focusing on mergers and acquisitions.

