Wilmer Hale expands antitrust practice with FTC hires

Summary

Summary Law firms The firm hired agency officials Jennifer Milici and Dominic Vote

They'll reunite at Wilmer Hale with former FTC colleague Frank Gorman The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr said Tuesday it picked up two more high-ranking officials from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to further build its antitrust practice.

Jennifer Milici, the FTC’s former chief trial counsel for the Bureau of Competition, and Dominic Vote, former assistant director and head of the commission’s Mergers II Division, are set to begin working at the firm in March.

Milici and Vote are joining Wilmer Hale's Washington, D.C., office as antitrust partners, the firm said. They follow the arrival last month of Frank Gorman, who was acting deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The new additions bring the number of attorneys in the firm's antitrust group to 23, including 12 in the United States and nine outside the country, it said. Wilmer Hale also promoted two attorneys within the practice to partners this month.

“We certainly plan on additional growth, both internal and potentially lateral,” said Thomas Mueller, who leads the practice.

Milici joined the FTC in 2014 after practicing as an associate and counsel at Boies Schiller Flexner for nine years. As chief trial counsel for the commission’s Bureau of Competition, Milici led the Bureau’s litigation group and managed its trial efforts, the firm said.

Vote arrived at the agency in 2010 from Arnold & Porter. As assistant director of Mergers II since 2019, he led the commission’s reviews of mergers involving semiconductors and other computer hardware and software businesses.

Read more:

FTC consumer protection enforcer joins Wilmer Hale

Ex-CFPB deputy enforcement director joins Wilmer Hale

WilmerHale taps Justice Department's FCPA chief for white collar group

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.