Wilson Sonsini adds Chicago partner but won't open Windy City outpost

Wilson Sonsini has no plans to open a Chicago office, a spokesperson said. Instead the firm said partner Andrea Linna will work remotely, joining other recent remote attorney hires.

The firm said Linna will work "seamlessly with clients and colleagues across the country, just as she has always done."

Linna co-led McGuireWoods' digital health, technology and innovation practice group. At Wilson Sonsini, she will be a part of its digital health industry group and its FDA regulatory, healthcare and consumer products practice.

Wilson Sonsini said it has helped more than 400 digital health companies raise more than $30 billion in seed and venture funding since 2000.

As its digital health clients get bigger, they need regulatory advice from lawyers like Linna, firm managing partner Doug Clark said in a statement.

The Chicago legal market has seen a fair number of new entrants since 2020, the most recent being St. Louis-founded law firm Armstrong Teasdale earlier this month.

A McGuireWoods spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

