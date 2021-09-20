Wilson Sonsini doubles down on automation with new S-1 tool

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has launched its latest effort to partly automate legal work for clients, this time through technology designed to help companies going public prepare the ever-important SEC Form S-1.

The Silicon Valley-founded law firm, long known for helping startups and tech clients raise capital, on Monday unveiled "WS-1," the application it has developed along with software company Workiva Inc.

In its announcement, the firm said WS-1 is "the most complex automation project ever tackled by Wilson Sonsini."

The firm has made several other tech development moves this year that, like WS-1, are aimed squarely at fast-growing companies.

In February, Wilson Sonsini inked a deal to allow clients using the firm's internal capitalization management software to move onto one of Morgan Stanley's platforms.

And in an announcement similar to Monday's, the firm in June revealed a new software platform, dubbed Neuron, to streamline legal needs for its startup clients.

David Wang, Wilson Sonsini's chief innovation officer, said that like Neuron, WS-1 uses technology to power legal services, and allows the firm's lawyers to collaborate with clients through the platform. A distinction between the two, however, is that the firm developed Neuron in-house, while WS-1 was built on top of Workiva's existing platform, Wang said.

WS-1 is designed to improve productivity by taking the "more mechanical parts of the drafting process, streamlining and making it easier," according to corporate partner Michael Nordtvedt, who heads the firm's capital markets practice.

The offering could significantly reduce the time that pre-IPO companies need to spend on drafting the registration filing, a task the firm said in its announcement could normally take a company more than 950 hours.

S-1s include an abundance of information for the public and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including on financial performance, shareholders and company structure.

Wilson Sonsini lawyers have worked on many of these key going-public disclosures over the decades. The firm has represented massive companies like Apple Inc and Google Inc in their IPOs.

The firm has advised on 30 initial public offerings so far in 2021, totaling a combined value of $30 billion, it said.

Wang said Wilson Sonsini plans to build off the current WS-1's capabilities and automate more parts of the IPO process.

"The fact that this process is going to become fully digital, that's a foregone conclusion," he said. "I think we are the first law firm that actually (is) doing something on that trend."

In other technology-related efforts, Wilson Sonsini has invested in Lexion, an artificial intelligence-backed contract management startup, and sees automated products released through its technology subsidiary, SixFifty.

