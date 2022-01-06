Wilson Sonsini hires Holland & Hart team for Salt Lake City office

Summary

Summary Law firms Alison Johnson, team join from Holland & Hart

Wilson Sonsini said in November it was launching in Salt Lake City The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has hired a team of attorneys away from Holland & Hart in Boise, Idaho, that will operate as part of the firm's recently launched Salt Lake City office.

Corporate partner Alison Johnson and two associates will remain "based" in Boise, a Wilson Sonsini representative confirmed.

The lawyers are the first new hires for the Salt Lake City office since Silicon Valley-founded Wilson Sonsini said in November 2021 it would open in the tech-rich area.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The initial lawyers staffing the office included corporate partners Marc Porter, who also joined from Holland & Hart, and Matt Squires, who relocated from Wilson Sonsini in Seattle.

Utah Supreme Court Justice Deno Himonas will join the office when he retires from the bench in March.

Wilson Sonsini, which is known for its tech and life sciences clients, joined a parade of other large law firms that have opened in Salt Lake City in the past year, including Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis and Milwaukee-founded Foley & Lardner.

Wilson Sonsini had an existing presence in Utah through its legal software subsidiary SixFifty.

Johnson, who represents emerging companies, rejoins Wilson Sonsini after about 11 years at Holland & Hart, where she led the food and beverage and consumer products industry group.

A Holland & Hart representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

Read More:

Wilson Sonsini to open Salt Lake City office with trio of lawyers

Law firms went West, headed South in 2021 to find new markets

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.