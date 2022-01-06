Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Wilson Sonsini hires Holland & Hart team for Salt Lake City office

  • Alison Johnson, team join from Holland & Hart
  • Wilson Sonsini said in November it was launching in Salt Lake City

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has hired a team of attorneys away from Holland & Hart in Boise, Idaho, that will operate as part of the firm's recently launched Salt Lake City office.

Corporate partner Alison Johnson and two associates will remain "based" in Boise, a Wilson Sonsini representative confirmed.

The lawyers are the first new hires for the Salt Lake City office since Silicon Valley-founded Wilson Sonsini said in November 2021 it would open in the tech-rich area.

The initial lawyers staffing the office included corporate partners Marc Porter, who also joined from Holland & Hart, and Matt Squires, who relocated from Wilson Sonsini in Seattle.

Utah Supreme Court Justice Deno Himonas will join the office when he retires from the bench in March.

Wilson Sonsini, which is known for its tech and life sciences clients, joined a parade of other large law firms that have opened in Salt Lake City in the past year, including Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis and Milwaukee-founded Foley & Lardner.

Wilson Sonsini had an existing presence in Utah through its legal software subsidiary SixFifty.

Johnson, who represents emerging companies, rejoins Wilson Sonsini after about 11 years at Holland & Hart, where she led the food and beverage and consumer products industry group.

A Holland & Hart representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

