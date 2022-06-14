Wilson Sonsini lands Cooley lawyer as first partner recruit in Boulder

Summary

Firm arrived in Boulder this year after Salt Lake City launch

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Tuesday it has made its first partner hire to its recently created office in Boulder, Colorado, bringing on Brent Fassett from rival firm Cooley.

Fassett, a corporate life sciences lawyer, is a 27-year Cooley veteran. Both his former firm and Wilson Sonsini have roots in Silicon Valley and count technology and life sciences companies as clients.

Wilson Sonsini landed in Boulder this year as part of continued growth in the Mountain West region. It is one of several large firms to recently open an office in Salt Lake City.

A spokesperson for Wilson Sonsini said the Boulder office is set to officially open its doors later this month. The firm's website lists several other existing partners who split time between Colorado and California, and one Boulder-based associate whose LinkedIn page says he joined the firm last month from Latham & Watkins.

Fassett, who was based in Cooley's Denver office, represents life sciences and medical technology companies and investors in venture capital financing deals, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and licensing and commercial agreements, Wilson Sonsini said.

A Cooley spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

