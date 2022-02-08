Wilson Sonsini lands EY global tech law leader in London

Summary

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Tuesday it has picked up Richard Goold, who spent the last six years as global head of technology law at professional services firm Ernst & Young.

The Silicon Valley-founded law firm brought on Goold as a corporate partner in London, an office the firm said has grown to 31 people, including 24 lawyers, since launching in August 2018.

The lawyer hire marks the latest talent tug-of-war between a large law firm and a Big Four firm.

The Big Four, which also includes Deloitte, KPMG and PwC, have built their legal teams internationally in jurisdictions where non-lawyers are allowed to own businesses that practice law.

The U.S. generally restricts companies not owned by lawyers from practicing law, but the Big Four offer legal industry-related services like consulting on law department operations in the country.

Goold represents startups and high-growth tech and life sciences companies on transatlantic and global deals, including mergers and acquisitions and fundraising transactions, Wilson Sonsini said.

Wilson Sonsini said its London corporate team has represented UK and European-based companies on transatlantic transactions, including digital healthcare company Babylon Holdings Ltd, which recently completed a $4.2 billion merger with blank check company Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

The firm has also advised financial technology company Checkout.com, which last month reached a $40 billion valuation.

