Wilson Sonsini offers an extra paid two weeks off

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati announced Tuesday that it is rolling out a series of wellness-related benefits and resources – including offering an extra two weeks of paid time off – to ward off stress from the ongoing pandemic.

In addition to its regular vacation plan, the Silicon Valley-founded firm said the extra two weeks comes with billable-hour credit. According to Cherie Beffa, Wilson Sonsini's director of attorney recruiting, the firm had implemented some wellness initiatives as early as last June, but this offer is designed to make its employees "feel that they can take time to focus on their own well-being."

"This isn't a vacation. This is 'go take two weeks to do what you need to do and take care of yourself,' and that can be for anything," she said.

Recognizing that people are struggling with different issues, Beffa added that Wilson Sonsini has partnered with on-demand mental healthcare company Ginger to create an emotional support program that provides free, virtual behavioral health coaches to employees and their dependents.

"The genesis is giving people real-time help when they need it and giving them a vehicle to do that," Beffa said. "And it's been hugely popular. People are using it for different reasons. Sometimes people have serious mental health issues that they need to talk through. Sometimes it's stress management ... it's all different things."

With the Delta variant causing a new surge of COVID-19 cases Wilson Sonsini is also offering both COVID-19 and flu vaccines in its Palo Alto office. As of now, the firm has pushed its office reopening date to October. However, according to Beffa, Wilson Sonsini has continued to provide flexible work arrangements to its employees.

"It's also afforded us the luxury of being able to bring people back to the firm who had left the firm because they moved into a geography that we didn't have an office," Beffa added. She also noted that Wilson Sonsini had raised associate salaries to match the new scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell and kept up with the special bonuses that many large law firms are now to retain and attract young talent.

In March, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe unveiled an "unplugged week" initiative, which encourages all timekeepers to receive 40 hours of billable credit for taking time off. Orrick in November also announced that its associates caring for children and elderly parents could temporarily work reduced hours at full pay during the pandemic. A dozen associates have participated so far, the firm said in August.