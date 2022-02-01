Wilson Sonsini to open Boulder office as it expands in Mountain West

Summary Firm to launch new office to advise life sciences clients

Boulder outpost to open in first quarter with two partners

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Tuesday the firm plans to open a new office in Boulder, Colorado in the next two months, continuing growth in the region on the heels of its recent launch in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Longtime Wilson Sonsini partners Tony Jeffries and Vern Norviel are launching the office with several associates and staff, the firm said. The partners will split time between Colorado and California.

Silicon Valley-founded Wilson Sonsini, which is known for working with technology and life sciences clients, emphasized the region's busy life sciences sector.

Jeffries, a corporate partner and Colorado native who has worked out of the firm's Palo Alto, California office, said that while Colorado has always been a "great place" for life sciences companies, the market is growing.

It's "reaching a critical mass" where life sciences companies are getting funded, growing and staying in Colorado, he said.

Wilson Sonsini said it has already worked with life sciences companies in Colorado on mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financing and initial public offerings.

Last year, the firm said it advised Boulder-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Edgewise Therapeutics on its IPO and Aurora, Colorado-based Foresight Diagnostics Inc on a $12.5 million Series A financing.

Wilson Sonsini in November 2021 was the latest large law firm to launch an outpost in tech-heavy Salt Lake City with a combination of existing and newly hired lawyers.

The firm has already added a team from Holland & Hart that is associated with the Salt Lake City office.

In Colorado, Wilson Sonsini joins a few other law firms that have recently launched in the state. Crowell & Moring, Clark Hill and London-founded Clyde & Co all opened offices in nearby Denver in 2021.

Large law firms in the Boulder market include Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Ballard Spahr.

