Wilson Sonsini snags San Francisco IP litigator from Quinn Emanuel

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Summary

Summary Law firms Jordan Jaffe repped Google's Waymo in trade-secret fight with Uber

Has also represented Samsung, IBM, HTC in patent disputes

Expertise in AI, self-driving cars, other emerging technology The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati announced Wednesday that it hired Jordan Jaffe, a litigator from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan who represented Google's Waymo in a trade-secret dispute with Uber that the rideshare giant settled for $245 million.

Jaffe, who joins Wilson Sonsini as a partner in its San Francisco office, has also represented Google in a patent fight with Sonos over smart-speaker technology; as well as other tech companies including Samsung, HTC, and IBM in patent disputes, and cybersecurity companies in trade-secret cases.

Jaffe specializes in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and self-driving cars, and led Quinn Emanuel's autonomous vehicle practice. He has also litigated matters involving technologies like cryptography, network security, and wireless network design.

"Wilson's work with basically almost all of the major emerging companies in Silicon Valley and beyond makes them kind of perfectly suited for my practice," Jaffe said in an interview.

Jaffe joined Quinn Emanuel straight from law school in 2007 and became a partner there in 2016. Jaffe graduated from Lake Forest College and the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Quinn Emanuel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wilson Sonsini managing partner Doug Clark said in a statement that Jaffe is "an outstanding trial lawyer with a remarkable practice who has earned a reputation for excellence by representing established and growing technology companies in Silicon Valley and nationally."

Wilson Sonsini also hired IP litigator Amy Candido from Quinn Emanuel in August as a partner in the firm's San Francisco office, while White & Case poached Quinn Emanuel life sciences patent litigators Peter Armenio in July and Colleen Tracy James earlier this month.

Read more:

Waymo accepts $245 million and Uber's 'regret' to settle self-driving car dispute

Patent litigators go firm-hopping amid IP practice push