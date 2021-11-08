Wilson Sonsini takes 5-partner Munger team, betting on courtroom work

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Summary

Summary Law firms Firm in the midst of a strategic push to add litigators

New L.A. team includes white-collar, commercial, appellate specialists The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has brought on a five-lawyer team from Munger, Tolles & Olson, in the Silicon Valley firm’s latest move to bolster its U.S. litigation practice.

Luis Li, Matthew Macdonald, Fred Rowley, and Mark Yohalem officially joined Wilson Sonsini as partners in Los Angeles on Nov. 8. Eric Tuttle will join them later this month.

The firm now has more than 200 litigators, including at least three other new partners it added in the last three months. The growth is part of what Palo Alto-based Wilson Sonsini on Monday called a "a strategic initiative" to build up its national litigation practice.

Li is a white-collar defense attorney who is currently representing Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, in a privacy and civil rights suit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Macdonald handles high-stakes commercial and crisis litigation. He has represented Pacific Gas and Electric Co in wildfire litigation and MGM Resorts International in claims related to the 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Rowley is an appellate lawyer who has argued more than 50 appeals and appeared before the U.S Supreme Court.

Yohalem also handles appellate cases, and recently secured dismissal of two billion-dollar lawsuits that arose out of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster.

Tuttle is a patent litigator who counts Google LLC and Ericsson among his clients. He has also represented clients in matters relating to the ownership of culturally significant artwork.

Munger Tolles chairman Brad Brian said in an email Monday that the Los Angeles-based firm wishes the departing partners well.

Read more:

Wilson Sonsini to open Salt Lake City office with trio of lawyers

Wilson Sonsini snags San Francisco IP litigator from Quinn Emanuel