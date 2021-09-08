Wilson Sonsini's SixFifty targets Chinese privacy law for latest tech tool

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - SixFifty, the technology subsidiary of law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, is continuing to expand its automated privacy compliance product offerings with a new tool released Wednesday to help companies address China's data privacy law, set to take effect Nov. 1.

The product, which SixFifty said will let companies craft customized documentation needed to comply within a few hours, adds to the technology outfit's existing software for compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

Palo Alto-founded law firm Wilson Sonsini, known for its work in the technology sector, launched SixFifty in February 2019. "Our goal is to be a comprehensive privacy compliance documentation service," said Kimball Dean Parker, CEO of SixFifty. Parker said the company has the same ambition for employment law, the other arena in which SixFifty offers automated tools.

China's National People's Congress passed the country's new privacy law, the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), on August 20. The SixFifty team jumped to make the new tool right away, according to Parker, using the work from its EU data protection law offering as a base.

China's law, which has overlaps with the EU's data protection law, lays out rules for the collection, use and transfer of personal data. It adds to the growing list of laws that multinational businesses are navigating.

"We already have a line of companies that are ready for it," Parker said, referring to the China compliance solution, which SixFifty will sell for about $10,000.

The automated product uses companies' answers to a series of questions to generate policies, impact assessments, contractual clauses and privacy notices in both English and Chinese, SixFifty said. The company is also providing a system to help with data rights requests.

Parker said privacy and employment are "areas of law that are in extreme flux right now," which lends itself to SixFifty's automation efforts.

Beyond employment and privacy, SixFifty is eyeing expansion into areas such as tax and environmental, social and governance (ESG), he said, adding SixFifty likes "helping companies navigate through something new and complicated so they don't have to spend $800 per hour using a law firm."

